Ben Shelton Reveals One Thing He Needs to Do to Match Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

The 2026 Australian Open quarterfinal saw a similar script. Ben Shelton fell to Jannik Sinner. It was a straight-sets defeat for the American, who lost 3-6, 4-6, 4-6. Last year, it was only the Italian who sent Shelton back home in the semifinal. However, the 23-year-old American made a bold statement during the press conference with his eyes brimming with belief to match the level of Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

When asked if he has improved compared to last year, he said, “Yeah, I think my level is better. And I’m getting better and better and becoming a lot less limited.” The American then continued, stating, “I think it just, this game takes time. And the results don’t always come when you want them.”

For Shelton, getting to the quarterfinal at Melbourne Park wasn’t that tough. He fought through all his opponents until Casper Ruud and defeated them in straight sets. Indeed, it was only the Norwegian who won just a single set against him.

Being aware of his potential, he stated, “You know, I’m getting to the point now where I’m getting stopped up by the toughest challenge in the game for the most part. And I do think that I’m close to bringing it all together.” He added, “I think it’s just going to take that one time where I do do it to kind of get me over the hump. It’s always been that way for me.” His performance proves his point.

At the 2025 Australian Open, the American tennis sensation suffered a defeat at the hands of Sinner. Then at Roland Garros, he fell to Alcaraz in the round of 16. Again, Sinner was the one to throw him out of Wimbledon. The US Open was a different story, as Shelton had to retire due to a shoulder injury during his round of 32 match against Adrian Mannarino.

So, coming to 2026, the American carried hopes, which were ultimately shattered by Sinner. However, this didn’t leave him feeling disappointed.

“Certainly not discouraged from a performance like this, but I want to see myself get out in front and see what I can do from there in a match rather than falling behind just because I know how I feel when I get out in front at slams,” he said.

“I feel like I’m untouchable. And I guarantee the other guys at the top feel the exact same. So for me, I think that it’s a matter of time and work, just trying to put all the pieces together because I’m not complete yet. But I feel myself becoming more complete.”

Shelton is around Sinner and Alcaraz’s age, and he knows that patience is his key to success. However, there was a certain issue that he pointed out at the start of the tournament.

Ben Shelton’s concerns about the Australian Open’s conditions

While players weren’t delivering impressive performances at Melbourne Park, it came with a certain cost. Indeed, these athletes were going through the Aussie heat, and it was not easy.

“I mean, I think that you definitely want to be light with what you eat and drink a lot, and that’s kind of what I did last night. Anticipating, possibly playing outside in 100-degree heat,” Ben Shelton said following his round of 32 performance against Valentin Vacherot. He won it in straight sets, but he wasn’t shy to talk about the scorching conditions.

“It’s something that I’m used to, but it’s not comfortable for anybody. It’s a very uncomfortable feeling playing out there in those temperatures. And like you said, I ended up playing indoors, but there are a lot of things you have to factor in. For me, usually I’d probably go up a few pounds in tension. I didn’t today…” he mentioned.

The American further said, highlighting the two conditions that a player would go through at the Australian Open: “I think that you’ve got to be prepared for everything because you’re either playing in, you know, 70-degree room temperature, perfect serving conditions, or you’re trying to stay out of the sun and stay alive out there.”

Ultimately, his path to a Grand Slam title victory was halted by Sinner in the quarterfinal, but Shelton had a great experience out of it.