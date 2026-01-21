Ben Shelton’s Viral “Dogs” Take On College Tennis Draws Strong Reaction at Australian Open

Ben Shelton’s AO campaign began with a straight-sets win over Ugo Humbert, but it wasn’t just his tennis that drew attention in Melbourne. The American’s candid remarks about college tennis players quickly became a talking point, prompting a response from fellow American great Andy Roddick.

Speaking after his 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(5) win over Humbert, the 23-year-old reflected on his own pathway through college tennis and offered strong praise for players who take that route (In this year’s draw, there are 34 American college players. Just a decade ago, there were 10). “Yeah, I think college players are dogs for the most part. I don’t feel like there are that many college players who come on tour and make it and are soft.” Shelton went on to explain that college tennis builds resilience in ways the pro tour sometimes doesn’t. But when those comments reached Andy Roddick, the former pro addressed them with his trademark blunt honesty.

While pushing back on the idea that toughness is exclusive to college players, Roddick made it clear he understood Ben Shelton’s broader points. “You know who else is a dog? Carlos Alcaraz. You know who else is a dog? Sinner. You know who else is a dog? Medvedev. But it’s just giving Ben Shelton, which is fun. He can take it easy. He’s got a good attitude about it.”

Recalling the mid-2000s, he admitted that many top college players back then struggled to transition to the pro level. “If we rewind to like middle 2000s, and we would have guys come from college as practice partners on our Davis Cup team. A lot of them couldn’t play at all. I’m just going to lay it out there. You’d have these guys that would come in and, like, win NCAs and come, and you’re like, ‘Oh, that guy’s not going to make it at all.’ That’s not the case now… find me a better system than college tennis right now to produce players.”

The former world number one also noted that while generational talents like Carlos Alcaraz. Jannik Sinner and Joao Fonseca often bypass college tennis; the system has become a legitimate and proven pathway for many others. And who knows college tennis better than Ben Shelton?

Taking a look at Ben Shelton’s journey: From a college tennis star to a superstar in the ATP

Currently ranked 7th in the world, Ben Shelton’s gradual rise to stardom has been marked by a lot of hard work and ups and downs. The American has made no secret about how his years playing college tennis, under the tutelage of his father Bryan Shelton, have been a crucial foundation for his professional success.

Shelton began playing tennis at the age of 12 under his father’s guidance, a relationship that carried into his collegiate career with the Florida Gators, where Bryan served as head coach. Ben quickly left his mark, helping lead Florida to their first-ever national title at the 2021 NCAA Championships. A year later, he captured the NCAA Singles Championship and finished the season as the nation’s top-ranked college player.

Although Ben Shelton had entered his junior year at the University of Florida, he chose to turn pro and complete his education online after a stunning 6-3, 6-3 win over then-world number 5. Casper Ruud at the 2022 Cincinnati Open. From there, his rise accelerated… QF at the 2023 AO, a SF run at the US Open, and his maiden ATP title at the Japan Open.

In an interview with The Guardian following his fourth-round exit at Wimbledon in 2024, Shelton credited college tennis for transforming both his game and mindset. “I was pretty underdeveloped when I got to college. I had a lot of holes in my game. I was a little bit of a mental case on the court; I got angry pretty easily.”

That changed quickly under his father’s watchful eyes. Shelton revealed that Bryan often punished him more harshly than his teammates to avoid any hint of favoritism. He also recalled being made to run extra sprints or being publicly called out if he arrived later, lessons he now embraces as part of his development.

Proud of his college journey, Ben Shelton continues to prove that there is more than one path to the top of the sport. As one of the brightest young stars on Tour, the American’s message is clear: toughness isn’t just built on the pro circuit, it can be forged long before, in the grind of college tennis.

Next up for Shelton at the 2026 AO is the local lad, Dane Sweeny. Facing Humbert (33) in the first round itself was really a tough challenge. Shelton overcame that easily, but can he keep this winning run going?