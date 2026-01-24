Ben Shelton Says Australian Open Conditions Are Not “Comfortable for Anybody”: “Stay Alive Out There”

The brutal Melbourne heat continued to shape the narrative of the 2026 Australian Open, testing both physical endurance and mental resilience. On Day 7, players battled scorching temperatures, roof closures, and relentless opponents, with Ben Shelton emerging as one of the standout performers. What was his secret to success in an incredible win in the third round of the AO on a hot and humid day?

The American booked his spot in the R16 after defeating Valentin Vacherot in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5). Shelton is yet to drop a set in this tournament. In this match, he showcased composure under pressure, staying clutch in key moments and building momentum ahead of a looming clash with Marin Cilic or Casper Ruud in the next round. But in his post-match press conference, the American was asked if he had tweaked anything, knowing he’ll be playing in the day session under these extreme conditions. Replying to that, Shelton said, “I mean, I think that you definitely want to be light with what you eat and drink a lot, and that’s kind of what I did last night. Anticipating, possibly playing outside in 100-degree heat.”

He also added, “It’s something that I’m used to, but it’s not comfortable for anybody. It’s a very uncomfortable feeling playing out there in those temperatures. And like you said, I ended up playing indoors, but there are a lot of things you have to factor in. For me, usually I’d probably go up a few pounds in tension. I didn’t today…” Ben Shelton also highlighted the unpredictability of tournament conditions, noting the contrast between indoor play and outdoor heat. “I think that you’ve got to be prepared for everything because you’re either playing in, you know, 70-degree room temperature, perfect serving conditions, or you’re trying to stay out of the sun and stay alive out there.”

Ben Shelton of USA during the Mens 3rd round match against Valentin Vacherot of Monaco on day 7 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 24, 2026.

As the tournament progresses and temperature continue to soar, Shelton’s resilience and adaptability could prove to be key assets in his quest for a deep Australian Open.