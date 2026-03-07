Ben Shelton Suffers Nasty Fall on Court While Chasing Shot Against Reilly Opelka

Eighth seed Ben Shelton looked poised for a stirring comeback against Reilly Opelka at the Indian Wells Open. The 23-year-old American fought through a gruelling battle to secure a hard-earned 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 6-3 victory. Yet the triumph came with added drama, as Shelton took a worrying fall mid-match, briefly heightening the tension on court.

At 5–3 in the third set, Ben Shelton slipped while moving forward to strike a volley. The fall looked frightening and instantly caught the crowd’s attention at the Indian Wells Open.

Fans gasped as Shelton hit the court hard. Many watched with concern as the American tried to steady himself. Across the net, fellow American Reilly Opelka reacted immediately. He rushed to Shelton’s side of the court to check on him. Opelka then helped him get back on his feet.

In a display of sportsmanship, Opelka also handed Shelton his racquet. The crowd applauded the gesture warmly. Play resumed once Shelton confirmed he was ready.

Before the fall, the match had followed the expected script between two powerful servers. Long rallies were rare. Both players relied heavily on their serves to control points.

The opening set remained extremely tight. Opelka held firm behind his booming serve. He eventually edged the set through a tie-break to take the early lead. Shelton faced pressure after losing the first set. Still, he stayed composed and kept fighting. The second set developed into another tense battle.

Once again, the set moved toward a tie-break. Shelton trailed 3–4 with Opelka still holding two serves. The situation looked dangerous for the younger American. Shelton responded with remarkable composure. He won four straight points to seize control of the breaker. Two key mini-breaks helped him close the tie-break 7–4.

That moment completely shifted the momentum of the match. Shelton carried renewed confidence into the deciding set. The energy on the court began to change.

In the final set, Shelton’s athletic movement made the difference. His returning improved and he started creating pressure on Opelka’s serve. Soon, he found the opening he needed.

Shelton secured the crucial break and protected his service games. After two hours and 13 minutes, he sealed the hard-fought victory. The result moved him into the third round, where he will face Learner Tien.

During the match, Shelton also appeared physically uncomfortable. At times, he struggled to show his usual energetic presence. Still, he fought through the challenge to secure the win.

“I think every week we go through something, maybe not at full 100 per cent,” Shelton said. “Just happy to be through to the next round, that I went out there and gave myself a chance to compete and get a win against a tough opponent, especially on a court like this.”

Interestingly, this was not the first time Shelton experienced a scary fall during a match. A similar moment happened at the French Open last year against Matteo Gigante.

Shelton was serving at 3–0, 15–0 in the second set on Court Simonne-Mathieu. Gigante returned with a looping shot. Shelton struck a forehand from behind the baseline but lost his footing.

He fell onto his stomach but still managed to keep the rally alive. Shelton crawled forward slightly and stretched his left arm to return the ball. The effort stunned everyone watching.

Shelton quickly jumped back to his feet and fired a two-handed backhand. The shot landed close to Gigante’s feet. The Italian attempted a volley but sent it into the net. Gigante later shared a friendly hand check with Shelton at the net. Shelton joked about the moment afterwards.

“It was because of my lack of good clay court movement that I fell on my face, and so that’s why I hit the ball from the ground,” he said. “I wish I could say I dove for that, but I had already fell on my face before the ball was arriving.”

Now, Shelton’s fall at Indian Wells has joined the list of memorable on-court moments in his career. The American has experienced similar scares before. Each time, he has shown resilience and continued competing.

Ben Shelton slips and falls during Garden Cup exhibition match

Another bizarre fall involving Ben Shelton happened during the Garden Cup exhibition match in 2024. The American slipped during an intense rally against Carlos Alcaraz. What followed quickly turned into a moment fans would not forget.

During one rally, Alcaraz forced Shelton to rush toward the net. Shelton stretched his entire body to reach the ball. The effort left him lying on the court.

Despite the fall, Shelton managed to return the shot. However, Alcaraz calmly placed the ball on the open side of the court. The volley ended the point comfortably for the Spaniard.

The commentators and the crowd initially showed concern for Shelton. Moments later, Alcaraz ran toward him with a big smile. Fans expected the Spaniard to help him up.

Instead, the moment turned hilarious. Rather than immediately helping him, Alcaraz jokingly pretended to “beat” Shelton in a playful manner. The crowd burst into laughter at the lighthearted scene.

Shelton has also experienced more serious scares on court. Another frightening moment occurred at the US Open last year. The American was facing Adrian Mannarino in the third round.

Shelton suffered an injury during the match and needed medical attention earlier in the contest. Eventually, he retired after the fourth set. The decision ended the No. 6 seed’s campaign in New York before a fifth set could begin.

Now at the Indian Wells Open, Shelton has once again experienced a worrying fall. Fortunately, he avoided serious damage and continued the match.

As the tournament continues in the California desert, fans will be watching closely to see how far the American can go.