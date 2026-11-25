“You’re definitely the lucky charm.” That is what a beaming Ben Shelton said to Trinity Rodman when the latter had flown all the way from Brazil to be in his box at the Stuttgart Open final. The journey was worth it, as the World No. 4 beat his compatriot, Taylor Fritz, in the final. That is only one of many instances in which both Shelton and Rodman found time in their busy schedules to be together, making them one of the fan-favorite cross-sport couples. However, if reports are to be believed, the fatigue of having an international schedule took its toll.

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According to an exclusive piece by the Daily Mail, Shelton and Rodman have split up, apparently ending an almost 20-month relationship that began in March 2025, when the American tennis star shared a photo of them together on Instagram. The news cited constant travel and long periods apart as one of the main reasons for the reported breakup.

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The Stuttgart final was just one example. Rodman had become one of the mainstays in Shelton’s box at most of the events, especially at the Majors. The couple became a talking point in New York this year, as the NWSL star was seen in the stands throughout Shelton’s run to the final. From doing the signature ‘phone’ celebration together after the marathon win over Alcaraz to Rodman in tears after Shelton’s loss in the final, the two were among the most loved couples at the event.

It was never one-sided, as Shelton also attended Rodman’s NWSL games whenever the hectic Tour schedule permitted. The most poignant scene between them came last year, when the ATP star was seen consoling his girlfriend on the sidelines after her team, Washington Spirit, had lost to the underdogs Gotham City FC in the final.

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Rodman’s team lost once again in the final this year as well, this time falling to the Kansas City Current, despite Rodman scoring a late goal in the match. However, this is when speculation ramped up, as Shelton was not seen at the Audi Field in Washington to support Rodman. Not to mention, the NWSL forward had made no public posts from Shelton’s charge at the ATP Finals in Turin, which came to an end after a loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Rather, Shelton was spotted at a New York Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden, which really added credibility to the Daily Mail’s reporting. It is important to note that neither athlete has issued any official statement confirming the break-up, and speculative reporting about high-profile break-ups is nothing new. Just a few days ago, rumors surfaced about a potential split between former World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, which were squashed by the Brazilian businessman himself on social media.

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If the reports are true, then it ends one of the most prominent power couples in tennis, with the duo sharing some memorable moments during this period.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman Shared Some Great Moments

While New York fell in love with the young couple, Rodman and Shelton, at the US Open, one must not forget that the NWSL star was shuttling between her Washington commitments and Arthur Ashe Stadium, a distance of over 200 miles. Rodman was not there during the final from the start, as she had a game that very day, but did make it to the arena to watch her boyfriend give the runner-up speech.

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The couple made online headlines with several adoring moments. Rodman had flown into Montreal to surprise Shelton, who was playing the Canadian Open. To add to the fun, Rodman decided to record Shelton’s reaction, resulting in a hilarious video. The ATP star had an astounded look on his face upon seeing Rodman, which had fans and everyone in stitches. A few days later, when Shelton won the title, his girlfriend was one of the first to congratulate him with a public post on Instagram.

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Shelton has never been remiss in crediting Rodman for whatever success he has had on the court. The American had one of his most successful years on the Tour, marked by the runner-up finish at the US Open. He also won four titles this year and finished runner-up at the Paris Masters, while qualifying for the ATP Finals for a second consecutive year.