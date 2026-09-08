Ben Shelton vs Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Prize Money & Endorsements

Something spectacular is brewing on the US Open court this Tuesday. The quarterfinals are set to deliver a blockbuster showdown between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and American star Ben Shelton. Shelton booked his spot in the last eight with a commanding 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Alcaraz made his way past Tommy Paul with considerably less trouble.

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On paper, it is a fascinating clash between one of tennis’ biggest young superstars and the top American hoping to make his mark on home soil. But there is one glaring detail that gives Alcaraz the edge before they even step onto the court. Shelton is yet to beat the Spaniard, sitting at 0-3 in their head-to-head record. So, while their rivalry promises plenty of fireworks, how have their performances on the court translated into their earnings off it?

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What is Carlos Alcaraz’s Net Worth in 2026?

Let’s get one thing straight right away: when it comes to net worth in 2026, these two aren’t exactly playing in the same league. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carlos Alcaraz’s fortune stands at $50 million. Forbes, meanwhile, estimated that the Spaniard pulled in a staggering $38 million off the court between May 2025 and May 2026. Not bad for a 23-year-old who has been stacking trophies and dollars at an almost ridiculous pace. With seven Grand Slam titles already under his belt, Alcaraz’s bank account appears to be keeping pace with his trophy cabinet.

Imago 2026 US Open – Fan Week NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot during the mixed doubles match with Serena Williams of the United Statesduring their mixed doubles match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Flavio Cobolli of Italy during the 2026 US Open – Fan Week at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2026 in New York, New York. New York USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York United States Copyright: xSusanxMullane/ISIxPhotosx 9743

What is Ben Shelton’s Net Worth in 2026?

Now let’s talk about the American. The Times of India estimated Ben Shelton’s net worth in 2026 at $6 million to $8 million. The cleanest number in his financial picture is his career prize money: more than $15 million banked from ATP tournaments. His 2026 season alone has been a moneymaker; Shelton has already won three titles this year (Dallas, Munich, and the BOSS Open in Stuttgart) and has pulled in about $3.6 million in prize money for the season. Not bad for a guy who only turned pro in 2022.

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Imago Ben Shelton Vs Hubert Hurkacz on Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2026 in Flushing Queens Copyright: xmpi04x

How much have Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz earned from tennis?

When it comes to career prize money, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton are separated by a pretty sizeable gap. According to ATP data, Alcaraz has earned $64,997,598 in career prize money, putting him among the biggest on-court earners in the sport. The Spaniard has also continued adding to that total at a remarkable pace, with his 2025 season alone bringing in more than $21.3 million in on-court earnings, the highest total on the ATP Tour that year.

Shelton, meanwhile, has been rapidly building his own fortune since turning pro in 2022. His ATP profile lists his career prize money at $15,061,439. The American has already collected four ATP titles this season, winning in Dallas, Munich, Stuttgart and Montreal. His successful title defense in Montreal alone earned him $1,151,420, while the tournament’s quarterfinalists received $193,645.

That makes the difference between the two particularly striking. Alcaraz’s career prize money is already several times higher than Shelton’s, although the American is steadily closing the gap with every deep run and title. And with both still in their early 20s, there is plenty of time for that gap to change as their careers unfold.

Earnings Category Ben Shelton Carlos Alcaraz Career Prize Money $15.06M+ $60M+ 2026 Prize Money ~3.57M ~$4.37M 2025 Prize Money $4,600,653 $21,354,778

How much do Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz make from endorsements?

This is where the gap gets even wider. Forbes estimates that Carlos Alcaraz earned around $38 million off the court in the 12 months ending in May 2026, with the figure coming from endorsements and appearances believed to pay him $1 million or more per event.

The Spaniard’s endorsement portfolio reads like a luxury brand catalog. He has deals with Nike for apparel and shoes, Babolat for rackets, Rolex, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, BMW Spain, skincare brand ISDIN, and Spanish food company ElPozo. In 2026, he added Infosys as a global brand ambassador in a multi-year deal and also signed with Ant International, a digital payments platform.

He has also partnered with GetPRO to promote healthy nutrition. With so many major brands attached to his name, Alcaraz has turned his on-court success into an equally impressive commercial empire.

Ben Shelton’s endorsement game is flourishing, too, although he is still some distance behind Alcaraz. In March 2023, Ben signed with On, the Swiss sportswear company. He added Rolex to his portfolio in January 2024, while Yonex supplies his equipment, including the EZONE 98 racket.

Wellness company Thorne is another brand in his growing endorsement portfolio. Shelton’s estimated annual off-court earnings are considerably lower than Alcaraz’s, but every deep Grand Slam run and major title only strengthens his marketability, particularly as he continues to establish himself as one of the biggest American names in tennis.

Who is Richer: Ben Shelton or Carlos Alcaraz?

Let’s cut to the chase. Carlos Alcaraz is significantly richer than Ben Shelton. The Spaniard’s estimated net worth of around $50 million comfortably puts him ahead of Shelton, whose fortune is estimated in the $6 million to $8 million range. Alcaraz’s commercial power is a major reason for the difference.

His endorsement earnings alone run into the tens of millions each year, while his career prize money has already climbed to nearly $65 million. Shelton, meanwhile, is still building toward those kinds of numbers, with his growing endorsement portfolio and deep tournament runs steadily adding to his fortune.

So, who has more money in the bank? There is little debate here: Alcaraz wins this one comfortably. But with both stars still so early in their careers, Shelton has plenty of time to narrow the financial gap.

And now, the two will settle things where it matters most. Tuesday’s US Open quarterfinal promises to be a fascinating battle on the court, but there is another storyline worth watching: how much are these two young stars already making from the sport they have made their own?