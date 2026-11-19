Coming into the final days of action for the John McEnroe group at the 2026 ATP Finals, there were as many as ten qualification scenarios possible. For Ben Shelton, the math was simple from his perspective, beat Rafael Jodar in straight sets, and then hope for things to fall in place for him. Despite having a tough match on his hands, Shelton managed to find a way through in just over two hours, after which he had something to say on camera.

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Beating Jodar 7-6 (8), 7-5, Shelton was all smiles, but the American was wary of the situation as far as his qualification goes. The American had a cheeky warning for Arthur Fils, with the Frenchman all set to take the court against World No. 1 Alexander Zverev later in the day.

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“I’ll be watching Arthur,” signed Shelton on the camera lens on the court.

The match between Shelton and Jodar started with both players dominant on serve, as expected, given that the court in Turin has been one of the fastest on Tour all year. However, it was Shelton who had to fend off two break points in the fifth game, while the American could not generate a single break point opportunity in the first set.

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With the set going into a tiebreak, Shelton held the early lead at 5-3, only for Jodar to square it off at 5-5. The Spaniard had a set point at 6-5 but could not convert it, something he could not do again at 8-7. Shelton himself had a point to clinch the set 7-6, but could not seize the opportunity. With the set going back and forth, the American finally got his moment at 9-8, winning the point against the Jodar serve to win the tiebreak and close out the first set.

The match was tense, with Shelton going for a full-blooded forehand at Jodar at the net, at 15-15 during the eleventh game of the set. Jodar was down for a little bit after the ball hit him, but soon was up on his feet and shook hands with Shelton at the net, much to the applause of the crowd at the Inalpi Arena.

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Given how the scenarios had taken shape in the group, Jodar’s best chance of advancing to the semifinals was to beat Shelton in straight sets. Losing the first set despite having multiple set points was all but a killer blow to the Spaniard’s hopes, which showed in the second set, when Shelton took an early 3-1 lead, breaking Jodar’s serve for the first time in the match.

However, Jodar kept fighting back as he broke Shelton’s serve to level the set score at 4-4. For the American, he needed to win the match in straight sets to give himself the best chance of qualifying from the group. The World No.4 held his serve till 5-5, and had a decisive break to go 6-5 up in the set. He had a short service game thereafter, closing the set out at 7-5.

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While Shelton has kept up his end of the bargain, it still does not guarantee the American a semifinal spot. The prospect of a three-way tie still exists, should Fils beat Zverev in the second match of the day. The ATP Finals are no stranger to three-way ties; just last year, Alex De Minaur earned a semifinal spot after getting the better of Taylor Fritz and Lorenzo Musetti in a three-way tie that saw all three players with a 1-2 record at the group stage.

The competition has also seen players knocked out after two wins in the group stage, a fate Shelton will hope to avoid. Back at the 2023 ATP Finals, Zverev got knocked out of the tournament despite getting two wins as he fell behind in the set percentage to Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, both of whom had a 2-1 record in the group stage. As of now, Shelton would need just a small favor from the German to get through to the semifinals.

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Ben Shelton Needs a Favor From Alexander Zverev

All Shelton needs is Zverev to win a set against Fils in the latter match. Even if Fils wins the match in three sets, Shelton will be ahead in the set percentage in the resulting three-way tie. Should Zverev win outright, there would be no need for calculators, as the American would sail through to the semifinals based on his match wins.

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However, the only way for Shelton not to make it to the next round is if Fils wins his match in straight sets against the World No. 1. The head-to-head is 5-2 in favor of Zverev against the Frenchman, and both the victories for Fils came in tight three-set matches, and Shelton will hope that trend continues at the Inalpi Arena tonight.

Shelton will hope to avoid the fate of his compatriot, Coco Gauff, who missed out on a semifinal spot in a similar three-way tie at the WTA Finals, after which she spoke out against the existing format. For Shelton, if the match against Jodar was his last one in 2026, the American ends the season with a 47-20 win-loss record and four titles.