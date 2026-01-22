Ben Shelton Wins Over Australian Open Crowd’s Heart With an Apology After Win

Ben Shelton delivered a commanding second-round performance at the 2026 Australian Open, overpowering home qualifier Dane Sweeny with blistering serves and measured control. The World No. 7 cruised into the third round, but the night took an unexpected turn when he addressed the crowd post-match with an apology that shifted the spotlight beyond the scoreboard.

During his on-court interview, Ben Shelton showed genuine respect for his opponent and the atmosphere. “I think Dane is a great competitor. Really tough guy to play. I think he’s electric. I think that it’s clear why the Aussie crowds love him here, and he’s a fan favorite, and I’m sure he’s going to be lighting up John Cain for many years to come,” he said.

He then turned his attention to the crowd. Shelton acknowledged their passion and emotional investment. The moment carried sincerity rather than celebration.

“I’m sorry about the outcome today, but I love the chance. I love the noise. I love the passion that you guys have for the sport. So, thanks everybody for coming out today, even if you wanted me to go down.”

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Dane Sweeny of Australia congratulates Ben Shelton of the USA on his win in the Mens 2nd round match on day 5 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 22, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJAMESxROSSx 20260122113695440300

Ben Shelton kept his strong run going at Melbourne Park with a straight-sets win over Dane Sweeny. His serve led the way. He controlled points from the first ball and never allowed the match to slip.

Shelton fired 19 aces and made only two double faults. His serving numbers were exceptional. He won 38 of 43 points on his first serve. Across three sets, he dropped just 11 points on serve. It was a clear display of power and precision, beating the Aussie 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Sweeny entered the match with confidence and momentum. The 24-year-old had recorded the biggest win of his career two days earlier. Ranked World No. 182, he stunned Gael Monfils in the first round. He won 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 against the 39-year-old veteran.

Shelton remains rock solid in the tournament. He has not dropped a single set so far. For the fourth straight time, he has reached the third round in Melbourne. This consistency reflects his growing reliability on the Grand Slam stage.

The American has now reached at least the third round in 10 of his last 14 Grand Slam appearances. That includes 10 of his most recent 11. Next, he will chase a place in the second week. His upcoming opponent is the 2025 Shanghai Masters champion Valentin Vacherot.

This week carries added pressure for Shelton. He is defending semifinal points from 2025. Still, he has limited potential ranking losses. He currently sits at world No. 9 in the live rankings.

And moments like his apology to fans highlight a familiar tradition, one that shows the sport’s human side after local heartbreak.

Alexander Zverev apologizes to Paris Masters crowd after beating Ugo Humbert

In 2024, Alexander Zverev defeated local favorite Ugo Humbert to win the Paris Masters title. Humbert carried huge hopes into the final. He aimed to become the first French champion at Bercy since 2001. He was also the first Frenchman to reach the final in over a decade.

Those dreams ended quickly. Zverev dominated the championship match from start to finish. He secured a ruthless 6-2, 6-2 victory. The contest lasted just 75 minutes and left the home crowd stunned.

After the match, Zverev addressed the audience with humility. As he took the microphone, he began with an apology. “Well. First of all, sorry.” The moment drew light laughter from the stands.

He then turned his attention to Humbert. Zverev praised his opponent’s effort and progress. “To start, I want to congratulate Ugo on an incredible week. Incredible player, all the hard work that he’s doing off the court, you can see it. The results are there, you’re playing unbelievable tennis.”

That same year, another similar scene unfolded at the French Open. Sofia Kenin faced home favorite Caroline Garcia in the second round. The American played with authority and won 6-3, 6-3.

Despite the win, Kenin showed respect to the crowd. She apologized for denying them a French victory. “You know, [Caroline Garcia’s] such a tough player, and I’m sorry that I had to win. But, thank you, guys, for supporting, and I really enjoyed the atmosphere today,” she said on court.

These moments are not rare in tennis. They highlight the sport’s emotional balance between competition and respect.

And Ben Shelton’s recent gesture follows the same tradition, adding another memorable chapter to tennis’s human side.