Ben Shelton Withdraws From Laver Cup to Put National Duty Ahead of Star-Studded Event

Last year, Ben Shelton’s US Open journey ended with a shoulder injury, forcing him to pull out of the US Davis Cup squad alongside Tommy Paul. But this year, the American has another shot at making up for that disappointment. After storming into the US Open final, Shelton has now made his priorities clear: he’ll choose Davis Cup duty over a Laver Cup appearance, putting the call of country ahead of the chance to play another star-studded event.

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Just a few days after his match against Alexander Zverev in the finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Shelton took a flight across the Atlantic, and went straight to Team USA’s Davis Cup bench in the Czech Republic. It will mark the American’s second Davis Cup appearance and first since 2024.

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Shelton made his Davis Cup debut in Malaga two years ago, taking on Australia with Team USA in the quarterfinals. His first assignment was Thanasi Kokkinakis in the singles tie, and it turned into quite the introduction. Shelton dropped the opening set 6-1 but fought his way back with a 6-4 second set to force a decider. What followed was a marathon tiebreak, with Kokkinakis eventually edging Shelton 7-6 (16-14) in a memorable finish.

Shelton had another opportunity to make an impact in Malaga when he teamed up with Tommy Paul for the doubles rubber. However, the American pair couldn’t get past the more seasoned combination of Jordan Thompson and Matthew Ebden, going down 6-4, 6-4.

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That made Shelton’s Davis Cup debut a particularly tough one. He ended the tie without a win in either of his matches, while Team USA’s campaign came to an end in the quarterfinals.

A year later, Shelton was once again selected for Team USA, this time for the 2025 second-round qualifying tie against Czechia. An injury forced him to withdraw, and without him, the Americans went down 3-2 to Czechia, ending their hopes of reaching the 2025 Davis Cup Finals.

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Now, Shelton returns to Davis Cup duty in a very different place. Fresh from a deep US Open run and carrying strong form into the tie, the American will be looking to turn his latest opportunity with Team USA into a much better chapter.

However, to play consecutive team tournaments immediately after a two-week stint at a Grand Slam is physically risky. Shelton could have taken the easier route: resting up after the US Open or heading to London to join Andre Agassi’s Team World camp at the Laver Cup. Instead, despite the physical toll of his deep run in New York, the American has chosen to chase something that means a little more to him: another chance to represent his country and compete for a national title.

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Although the Laver Cup provides great team prestige, huge exposure, and attractive benefits for players, it gives no official ATP ranking points.

Hence, when faced with the choice between leading his country in the traditional Davis Cup format and playing in an all-star event, Shelton put America first. However, with Shelton pulling out of the Laver Cup, his compatriot Brandon Nakashima will step in to replace him on Team World.

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Nakashima has welcomed the chance, saying, “This is an event I’ve always wanted to play in, and I can’t wait to be on Team World, competing with the others and playing for Andre and Pat. I’m looking forward to going to The O2 and doing my best to help the team.” However, despite Nakashima’s recent form, the absence of Shelton’s power and lively energy leaves a big gap on the Team World side when facing a strong Team Europe, including Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev and more.

Moreover, Shelton’s departure clearly changes the competitive situation for Team World since captain Agassi lost his top-ranked player. Agassi will now rely on the World No.16 Nakashima, alongside Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Alexander Bublik, Francisco Cerundolo, and Learner Tien.

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Shelton opts to play one of two events amid gruelling Schedule

Shelton’s choice of heading straight to the Czech Republic after his US Open run highlights the growing controversy concerning player workload and overcrowded scheduling. In exhibition matches, players select their level of intensity. However, in events like Davis Cup, each player is expected to give full emotional and physical commitment to the game.

Since winning his NCAA title at the University of Florida, Shelton has always supported team spirit and taken his duty to carry the national flag seriously. By playing in the Davis Cup right after the US Open, Shelton has shown his dedication to the American team tennis event.

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Last year, physical exhaustion from a shoulder injury forced him to withdraw from the Laver Cup in San Francisco after suffering an unexpected shoulder injury at the US Open. This eventually cut short his hard-court swing.

During the unfortunate incident, Shelton confessed, “worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life.” He added, “I was just trying to adjust and figure out whatever I can to keep competing. Even though I was in pain, I was just kind of in that competitive mindset of trying to find a way and push through it.”

However, this year Shelton has prioritized his physical limits by choosing only one event over two. He committed to the American cause when the national federation required its top-ranked star.