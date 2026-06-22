Berlin Tennis Authority Issues Public Apology After Evacuation Chaos Erupted During Jessica Pegula’s Match

Almost midway through the second set of the doubles final yesterday, play came to a sudden halt at the Berlin Tennis Open as heavy rain and thunderstorms forced players and fans to evacuate the Rot-Weiss Tennis Club. The chaos also spilled into the singles final between Jessica Pegula and Linda Nosková, which started nearly an hour behind schedule. Amid the confusion during the evacuation, the WTA 500 organizers have issued an apology after facing criticism over reports of inappropriate behavior by some tournament staff members.

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In a recent IG post, the Berlin Tennis Open addressed the events that unfolded during the weather disruption. “Dear Tennis Fans, First of all, we would like to thank you for your cooperation during the evacuation of the tournament grounds. The safety of all visitors has always been, and remains, our highest priority.”

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However, they also admitted that the intensity and speed of the weather changed everything. The conditions worsened so quickly that additional safety measures at the Steffi Graf Stadion had to be taken almost immediately.

The statement, however, also addressed complaints about the conduct of some security personnel. “If any individual members of the security staff behaved inappropriately during the evacuation, we would like to sincerely apologize. Our primary focus was to clear the grounds as quickly and safely as possible.”

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Part of that social media apology came after the tournament had already issued several weather-related updates throughout the day.

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Around 12:25 pm local time, tournament organizers released an official statement on IG as it advised spectators to remain at home because of the extreme weather conditions. Then, around 15 minutes later, the event confirmed that the tournament grounds had been closed and fully evacuated, as fans were once again instructed to stay at home.

Roughly an hour after that update, another update followed, which confirmed that there would be no game until at least 4 pm as officials continued monitoring the situation.

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The severe weather forced spectators to leave the venue without an answer about the next scheduled time. While the evacuation was carried out for safety reasons, the reported behavior of some staff members quickly became a talking point online.

Several fans on social media claimed security staff shouted at spectators and even pushed people from behind while they searched for shelter. Other fans said they felt rushed, making an already stressful situation even more frightening.

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Even under the tournament’s apology post on IG, one fan wrote, “I don’t feel safe going back after your security grabbed me. What if it rains again, will we all be forcefully removed or will you provide shelter?!”

Although the organizers eventually apologized after the tense situation in the German capital, the criticism had already spread across social media.

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Persistent rain disrupted the Berlin Open semifinals, as the final day saw 2 matches unsettled

On Saturday, the American 32-year-old Pegula was forced to pause her SF against Aryna Sabalenka. Heavy rain interrupted play at a crucial stage of the contest.

Even on the final day, photos from the venue showed heavy flooding across parts of the tournament grounds. Social media images showed several areas were left waterlogged before play could resume at 6 pm.

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Tournament officials planned to complete 3 matches once the venue reopened. The American was first scheduled to face the Czech in the singles final. The championship match eventually began at 6 pm, which she ultimately lost in three sets.

After that, Noskova was expected to return to the court for doubles. She was set to partner 31-year-old Ekaterina Alexandrova to finish their suspended SF.

Earlier on the final day, the tournament released an official statement on IG confirming that the grounds had been closed. “Dear Tennis Fans, Due to severe weather conditions, we were forced to clear the tournament grounds as a precautionary measure. The heavy rainfall has caused damage to parts of the site’s infrastructure,” it read.

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Now that the Berlin Tennis Open is over, attention shifts to the next tournament in Germany, the Bad Homburg Open, which already started on 20th June. Fans will be hoping the weather stays calm this time and the matches can be played without any further interruptions.