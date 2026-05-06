“Better than Novak’s”: Jannik Sinner’s Incredible Form Triggers Comparisons From Tennis Greats

Jannik Sinner continued to storm his way through the 2026 season with his triumph in the Madrid Open. He has already captured four titles this year and has also taken over the rankings for the third time in his career. With the Italian outrageously dominating the circuit, iconic tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that he is the clear favorite to win the French Open. He even claimed that Sinner’s chances of winning the Grand Slam are comparable to those of Rafael Nadal, who clinched the title a record 14 times.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think the chances of Sinner winning Roland-Garros can’t be higher. For me, they are comparable to Rafa’s throughout his career,” Mouratoglou said in a video on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mouratoglou, who won 10 Grand Slams as a coach while guiding Serena Williams, highlighted that Sinner’s chances of triumphing in Paris have been boosted due to the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, who has pulled out of the tournament because of a wrist injury.

“It’s not for the same reasons, because Rafa was unbeatable on clay thanks to his style of play. Jannik has so much margin on all surfaces, except against Carlos. And Carlos is absent,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mouratoglou further argued that Sinner is currently more dominant on clay than Novak Djokovic was even during two of his strongest seasons. The years that he took into account were 2011 and 2015, where the Serb won three and two clay titles, respectively. However, he failed to triumph at the French Open on both occasions.

“Now, if you look at the two years when Novak (Djokovic) had the same kind of dominance (as Sinner): 2011 and 2015. In both cases, Novak didn’t win Roland Garros. But there is a big difference. I think that Jannik’s game for clay is better than Novak’s game for clay. Jannik plays with way more margin over the net. I think the quality of his ball is different, which is so important on clay. That brings even a little plus to him,” Mouratoglou further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE COACH (@patrickmouratoglou) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It is safe to say that Sinner is currently playing at a different level than the rest of the pack. He is on a 23-match winning streak and has recently become the first player in history to win five consecutive Masters tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

By reaching the final of the Madrid Open, the 24-year-old also equaled a rare feat that was only achieved by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal. He became just the fourth player to reach the final of all the Masters events on the tour. In addition, he is the youngest to claim the monumental achievement.

Sinner now heads into the Rome Masters, a tournament where he has never clinched the title before. If he does go on to end the wait on this occasion, then he will claim another colossal feat at just 24-years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jannik Sinner is on the cusp of creating history at the Italian Open

Sinner has won nine out of the ten Masters events on the calendar. The Rome Masters title will complete his collection and will make him just the second player, after Djokovic, to complete the Career Golden Masters.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it won’t be an easy task by any means, as Sinner had admitted that the fatigue is starting to add up after his triumph in Madrid. This is because the Italian has been constantly participating in tournaments and has barely had any chance to take a break.

“Rome will be a different story. For my part, I’m trying to recover a lot on nights of sleep. Last night was a great night’s sleep for me, I slept many hours, and I felt very fresh this morning. I’ve played a lot in the last month and a half, going very far in all the tournaments; Sure, it’s a great sign, but at the same time, you tend to get a little more tired,” he had said during a press conference.

With the French Open being on the horizon, Sinner wasn’t even sure about participating in the Italian Open at one stage. However, he had recently confirmed his decision to feature in the competition and had said that he wants to enjoy his home event to the fullest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Playing at home is always very special. I just want to enjoy this and don’t want to think about plans. Physically, I’m good. There is no reason not to play in Rome, but at the same time, I want to enjoy this. It has been a very, very long tournament. I’m obviously very happy, but it’s also good to recover, especially mentally. There is a lot of pressure,” he had stated.

Will Sinner be able to continue his dominant run in Rome, or will his winning streak come to an end in the tournament? Let us know what you think in the comments!