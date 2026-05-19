Bianca Andreescu Wins Hearts After Consoling Teary 17-Year-Old Tennis Star Following French Open Victory

In tennis, few sights feel more painful than a defeated player crying alone on the bench after heartbreak. Yet sometimes, the sport reveals its most human moments through quiet acts of compassion from the opponent across the net. Fans witnessed it when Jannik Sinner comforted Alexander Zverev after the 2025 AO final. Now, at French Open qualifying, Bianca Andreescu delivered another deeply touching gesture by consoling her emotional opponent.

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Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of qualifying at the French Open after defeating Daphnee Mpetshi-Perricard 6-3, 6-2. The former US Open champion delivered a composed performance against the young French wildcard in Paris.

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However, the emotional moment after the match quickly captured attention beyond the result itself. As the match ended, the 17-year-old Mpetshi-Perricard sat in her chair in tears while trying to process the difficult loss.

Andreescu, meanwhile, was initially thanking the crowd following her victory. But after noticing the teenager crying on the sidelines, the Canadian immediately turned the attention toward her opponent instead.

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The former world No. 4 first gestured toward Daphnee Mpetshi-Perricard and encouraged the crowd to applaud the emotional teenager. Andreescu then walked over personally to comfort her opponent as cameras captured Perricard’s mother appearing equally emotional in the stands. The heartfelt moment earned warm appreciation from spectators before the young French player finally stood up and wiped away her tears with a towel.

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Mpetshi-Perricard entered the tournament ranked No. 811 in the world. She had received a wildcard into qualifying and arrived carrying added attention as the younger sister of ATP player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

On court, Andreescu established control almost immediately. The 2019 US Open champion broke serve twice early and raced into a commanding 4-0 lead in the opening set.

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Although the Canadian later suffered a brief dip and lost the next three games, she quickly regained momentum. Andreescu held serve in the eighth game before securing another break in the ninth game to close out the first set.

After taking the opener, Andreescu continued applying constant pressure during the second set. Mpetshi-Perricard showed strong resistance early on and managed to survive her first two service games after saving four break points in total.

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Still, the pressure from the Canadian eventually became too difficult to handle for the 17-year-old. From 2-2 in the second set, Andreescu won four consecutive games to seal the straight-sets victory in a full house on Suzanne-Lenglen and continue her qualifying campaign in Paris.

And while Bianca Andreescu shared a heartfelt gesture toward her opponent, tennis has witnessed similar moments before, as compassion between players remains one of the sport’s most powerful qualities.

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Alex de Minaur praised after classy gesture following dramatic Washington Open final victory

Similar to Bianca Andreescu’s emotional gesture in Paris, tennis witnessed another touching moment last year involving Alex de Minaur at the Washington Open. The Australian produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(3) in a dramatic final.

De Minaur saved three championship points during the match and somehow recovered from 2-5 down in the deciding set. He even faced match points on his own serve while trailing 4-5 before turning the match around completely.

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For Davidovich Fokina, the defeat became emotionally crushing. The Spaniard had come within touching distance of the title, only to watch the match slip away in heartbreaking fashion.

After the final point, Davidovich Fokina sat on his bench in tears while trying to process what had happened. The pain of the loss was clearly visible as emotions overwhelmed him on court.

Instead of immediately celebrating wildly, De Minaur chose compassion first. The Australian walked directly toward his defeated opponent and comforted him during the difficult moment.

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He was seen putting his arm around the Spaniard’s shoulder while offering words of encouragement. The gesture quickly earned admiration from fans, as it reflected the respect and humanity that still exists within the sport.

Another unforgettable example of sportsmanship came during the 2009 Australian Open final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. After losing the final to Nadal, Federer struggled to hold back tears during the trophy ceremony.

As Federer tried to compose himself emotionally, he stopped during his speech and admitted, “Maybe I’ll try again later. God, it’s killing me.” Seeing his longtime rival devastated, Nadal immediately wrapped an arm around Federer’s shoulders and gently encouraged him back toward the microphone.

Moments like these have become lasting symbols of tennis sportsmanship over the years. And now, after consoling her emotional opponent at the French Open qualifiers, Andreescu’s heartfelt gesture will likely join those memorable acts of compassion that continue to define the spirit of the game.