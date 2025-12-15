Biggest Upsets of ATP Tour 2025 Featuring Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz & Others

Upsets are woven into the ATP Tour’s fabric, but some results redefine an entire season. In 2025, stunning defeats flipped narratives, ignited breakthroughs, and silenced packed arenas. Momentum shifted in an instant as giants fell and new contenders emerged. Let’s revisit the most jaw-dropping shocks of the year, including unexpected losses suffered by Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and others.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

David Goffin stuns Carlos Alcaraz with Miami Open victory

David Goffin has always been a dangerous opponent. Even during difficult periods, he has shown the ability to rediscover his best tennis. That same level once carried him past Roger Federer and into the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals title match.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, at the Miami Open, that version of Goffin returned. This time, Carlos Alcaraz was the one on the receiving end. The Belgian arrived in Miami after a tough start to the season. He had opened 2025 with five straight tour-level losses. His momentum finally shifted in Acapulco, where he earned a confidence-building win over Ben Shelton. That result helped restore belief in his game.

Imago August 23, 2016 – David Goffin practices for the 2016 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. (USTA/Pete Staples)

Against Alcaraz, Goffin raised his level under the Miami lights. He absorbed the Spaniard’s pace and redirected it with precision. Clean, well-timed winners flowed from his racket as he completed an impressive comeback in the 4th round (5-7, 6-4, 6-3). The victory marked his third consecutive win over a Top 3 player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels amazing. Sometimes, some matches are tough, and you have to fight, and you’re happy to have a second round like that in a stadium,” said Goffin. “That’s why I continue to play tennis, to have that kind of match in a stadium, to play some good tennis. [I was] just trying to enjoy the moment.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Botic van de Zandschulp stuns Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells

Botic van de Zandschulp continues to show he thrives in difficult draws. The Dutchman once again proved he fears no opponent. After defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 US Open, he claimed another major scalp at Indian Wells.

Competing at the BNP Paribas Open, Van de Zandschulp stunned five-time champion Novak Djokovic. He entered the main draw as a lucky loser and made the most of his opportunity. The Serbian struggled with errors in the opening set but gradually began to find his rhythm.

Despite the shift in momentum, Van de Zandschulp stayed composed. He defended well, chased down balls, and attacked at the right moments. The key moment came in the final set, when he broke for a 3-1 lead after hitting two outstanding winners. That break proved decisive as he closed out the match and leveled their H2H at 1-1 (6-2, 3-6, 6-1).

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Botic Van De Zandschulp of Netherlands hits a shot against Casper Ruud of Norway in a second round match on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

“When I reflect on this match, obviously I’ll see a little bit more about what I could have done more, but… he played some really good points to break my serve,” Djokovic admitted. “But just putting myself in that position, I shouldn’t allow myself to do that.”

The win marked Van de Zandschulp’s first back-to-back victories of the season and his eighth career win over a Top 10 player. It also handed Djokovic his first three-match losing streak since 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valentin Vacherot shocks Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic claimed his 101st career title at the Hellenic Open in Athens. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti in a three-set final, as the result initially appeared to end Musetti’s hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

However, that outcome later changed. Djokovic withdrew from the year-end championships. His decision allowed Musetti to qualify for Turin after all, reshaping the significance of that final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before those events, a major breakthrough unfolded in Shanghai. Valentin Vacherot produced a stunning run at the Rolex Shanghai Masters. Even record four-time champion Djokovic could not stop it.

Ranked World No. 204, Vacherot entered the tournament through qualifying. He saved his best performance for the semifinals. There, he delivered a calm and controlled upset over Djokovic. Despite the Serbian’s visible physical struggles, Vacherot stayed focused and aggressive.

Imago 251011 — SHANGHAI, Oct. 11, 2025 — Valentin Vacherot celebrates after the men s singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Valentin Vacherot of Monaco at the ATP, Tennis Herren World Tour Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2025. SPCHINA-SHANGHAI-TENNIS-ATP TOUR-SHANGHAI MASTERS-MEN S SINGLES CN ChenxHaoming PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

He dictated rallies with consistent baseline play. His serving was sharp and reliable throughout the match. The win marked the biggest victory of his career and confirmed his arrival on the main stage (6-3, 6-4).

ADVERTISEMENT

The dream week continued in the final. Vacherot defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech to claim the title. He became the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 champion in history.

Before Shanghai, he had just one ATP Tour win. After the tournament, he was an ATP Tour champion and a Top 50 player. “This is just crazy. First of all, to just be on the other side of the court [from Novak] was an unbelievable experience,” said Vacherot. “I think I’ve got so much to learn from this match, from him. Even for myself, I’ve got a lot to keep,” he later added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Bublik defeats Jannik Sinner at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle

Two weeks after a heavy loss to Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros, Alexander Bublik returned with renewed belief. He had managed only six games in that defeat against the then-World No. 1. In Halle, everything changed.

On grass, a surface that suits his creativity, Bublik played freely. He produced 36 winners and mixed touch with raw power. His fearless style overwhelmed Sinner at the ATP 500 Terra Wortmann Open in 2nd round (3-6, 6-3, 6-4). The win was his first against a world No. 1 and ended Sinner’s 66-match winning streak against players outside the Top 20.

Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 26, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in action against Marin Cilic of Croatia in the first round of the mens singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20250826_jla_zg6_333

“We are tennis players and we try to win every match we play but it is a special one,” Bublik said after toppling the defending Halle champion. “I had never beaten a No. 1 in the world. It is an accomplishment. I kept serving. I tried to be clutch. He is an unbelievable player and I was not thinking that I could beat him.”

Bublik carried that confidence through the rest of the week. He went on to win the Halle title, which became the first trophy of a career-best four-title season. That run pushed him to a career-high World No. 11. However, Sinner responded like a champion, using the loss as motivation before capturing his first Wimbledon title three weeks later.

Felix Auger-Aliassime stuns Alexander Zverev at the US Open

Alexander Zverev became the biggest casualty of the 2025 US Open. The No. 3 seed was knocked out in the third round by a resurgent Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament.

Auger-Aliassime played bold and aggressive tennis from start to finish. He struck 50 winners compared to Zverev’s 29, including 23 from his forehand alone. He sealed a 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4 victory under the lights at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The win sent him into the fourth round, his best Grand Slam result since the 2024 Roland Garros and his strongest showing at Flushing Meadows since 2021.

Zverev entered the match with confidence. He had won six of their eight previous meetings. He was also close to taking a two-sets-to-love lead after holding set point in the second set.

Imago Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren Finals 2025 – Day Six Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates the victory at the end of his round robin singles match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during day six of the Nitto ATP Finals 2025. Felix Auger-Aliassime won 6-4, 7-64. Turin Italy Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

Despite that, Auger-Aliassime once again proved difficult for Zverev at majors. He remained unbeaten against the German at the Grand Slam level. The win followed his five-set triumph over Zverev at Wimbledon in 2021. “This feels good, this feels good!” the 25-year-old said on court. “It was a nervous start, first few games, and then after it was pretty crazy, pretty flawless. I was seeing it big today, and yeah, it’s good when you feel like that on the court, for sure.”

With the new season just days away, fans are already looking ahead. Many are expecting more shocks and surprise results in the coming year. Attention now turns to 2026 and the next wave of ATP upsets.