Billie Jean King Mourns the Loss of Visionary Who Helped Shape Women’s Tennis

When women’s tennis was born in 1973, Billie Jean King shone on court, but behind the scenes, her ex-husband Larry W. King played a pivotal role in shaping what women’s tennis stands for today. Even when more than 50 million TV viewers witnessed Billie Jean King defeat Bobby Riggs in the legendary ‘Battle of the Sexes’, it was Larry W. King who managed the crucial legal work that made history happen 53 years ago. Now, at 81, Larry’s passing casts a somber shadow over tennis and leaves Billie Jean King and the sport mourning a quiet yet monumental figure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The tennis world, especially the WTA side, was left in mourning after Billie Jean King announced the passing of Larry. Sharing the heartbreaking news, Billie wrote, “Larry W. King passed away today following an illness. Larry was one of the unsung heroes in the establishment of women’s professional tennis in the early 1970s.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Larry and Billie first met while attending Cal State Los Angeles. The two eventually married in 1965 and went on to build both a personal and professional partnership that would leave a lasting mark on professional tennis.

After decades of helping shape WTA tennis, Larry passed away at his home due to prostate cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on their years together, BJK said, “We were married for 22 years and in business together for decades. He was involved behind the scenes when the Original 9 signed our one dollar contracts, and he and I co-owned several tournaments on the Virginia Slims Tour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry’s influence stretched far beyond what many fans ever saw from the outside. While Billie Jean became one of the faces of women’s tennis, Larry often worked quietly behind the scenes to help make major projects become reality for future generations.

Together, Larry and Billie Jean King founded World TeamTennis (WTT). Billie Jean had long been interested in creating a team-based format for tennis itself, and Larry helped bring that vision to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He designed the colorful tennis courts and introduced a revamped scoring system for the modern game. Those ideas helped make WTT stand out and gain popularity among fans.

Larry also played a crucial role when the Original 9 signed their $1 contracts with Gladys Heldman in September 1970. Alongside Billie Jean, he co-owned several tournaments on the Virginia Slims Circuit that emerged from that groundbreaking moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1973, he handled much of the legal work needed to establish the WTA during a meeting involving 60 players on the eve of Wimbledon.

Larry drafted the necessary by-laws that allowed officers to be elected for the newly formed association at that time. His efforts helped lay the foundation for what would become one of the most influential organizations in tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting his impact, Billie Jean King said, “He was integral and did much of the important legal work to establish the Women’s Tennis Association and the historic Battle of the Sexes match in 1973; and the Women’s Sports Foundation and women Sports magazine in 1974. He also was a co-founder of World TeamTennis.”

She also shared a personal message of condolence, writing, “Ilana, my wife and business partner, and I are deeply saddened by Larry’s passing and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Nancy, and their children – our godchildren -Sky (his wife Caroline and daughter Athena) and Katie.”

Larry and Billie Jean King separated in 1987. He later married Nancy Bolger King, whom he met on the WTA tour in the late 1980s. The couple eventually moved to Grass Valley, where Larry co-founded Roller Hockey International (RHI), a professional inline hockey league, and Bridge Pro Tour, a professional bridge circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

And as news of his passing spread, tributes and condolences continued to pour in, with many remembering the enormous role he played in shaping WTA tennis and sports as a whole.

Valerie Camillo expresses her condolences on Larry King’s passing

Following BJK’s emotional tribute, more messages of support and remembrance began pouring in from across the tennis world. Among those responding was Pam Shriver, the 22-time doubles Grand Slam champion. She kept her message simple but meaningful, replying with a “🙏” emoji under BJK’s post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WTA also paid tribute through its official Instagram account. In its statement, the WTA wrote, “He stood beside Billie Jean and all the players in their quest for equality, inclusion and respect. In Billie Jean’s words, ‘Larry was one of the unsung heroes in the establishment of women’s professional tennis.’”

The heartfelt tributes did not stop there. Current WTA Chair, Valerie Camillo, also shared her thoughts on Larry’s passing and the impact he had on the WTA today.

Reflecting on his legacy, Camillo said, “Larry King didn’t just champion equality from the sidelines — he embodied male allyship at a defining moment for sports, culture, and society.”

She continued to explain why his contributions were so significant. “Standing with Billie Jean and sharing her mission for positive change, his moral advocacy and vital contributions as a lawyer and businessman set the stage for the WTA Tour as we know it.”

In the end, one of BJK’s biggest dreams was creating a team format in tennis where men and women would compete together while receiving equal treatment and pay. Larry helped make many of those ambitions possible, and his influence can still be seen throughout today’s game.

As tributes continue to arrive from across the tennis community, many are remembering him as one of the key figures who helped shape the women’s game and modernize the sport.

RIP Larry…