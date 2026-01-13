Bizarre Chaos at ASB Classic as 26-Year-Old ATP Pro Pulls Out Scissors Mid-Match

Tennis is built on grinding rallies, thunderous serves, and nerve-shredding games, yet it has a habit of turning unintentionally hilarious. From Denis Shapovalov’s angry ball rebounding off the boards and striking his own face to Daniil Medvedev’s baffling net mishap against Mattia Bellucci, the sport keeps delivering. And as the calendar flipped to 2026, Camilo Ugo Carabelli added a fresh chapter, delighting fans mid-match in Auckland.

The ASB Classic produced one of the most unexpected moments of the 2026 season. Midway through the match, the Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli reached into his bag and pulled out scissors. He calmly began cutting his hair at the courtside. Fans and officials watched in disbelief as the unusual scene unfolded.

The crowd reacted with surprise and laughter. Social media lit up almost instantly. Clips and reactions spread rapidly, turning the moment into a viral sensation that overshadowed the rally count and scoreline.

The incident once again showed tennis’ unpredictable charm. Even small personal decisions can become unforgettable moments. In a sport known for routines and focus, Carabelli’s action broke convention in the most unexpected way.

Despite the distraction, Carabelli tried to stay composed. He continued fighting against Alejandro Tabilo with visible determination. However, he could not shift the momentum after the impromptu haircut.

On court, the Chilean proved too strong. Tabilo won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. He advanced to the R16 of the ASB Classic and will face fourth seed Luciano Darderi. While Tabilo marched on, the haircut moment joined a list of past incidents that fans still remember vividly.

Andy Murray stuns the crowd by cutting his hair mid-match

Before Camilo Ugo Carabelli amused fans by cutting his hair mid-match, a similar moment had already entered tennis folklore. That incident happened 11 years earlier and involved Andy Murray. At the time, Murray was struggling both with his serve and his hair during a high-profile match.

The moment came during the 2015 season-ending ATP Finals. Murray was facing Rafael Nadal and found himself frustrated early. During a first-set changeover, he reached into his bag and pulled out scissors. He gave himself a quick trim while seated courtside.

The haircut, however, did little to change his fortunes. On court, Murray continued to struggle to raise his level. Nadal stayed composed and in control of the rallies. The Spaniard eventually secured a 6-4, 6-1 victory for his second straight win at the tournament.

Asked about it later, Murray explained his actions with clear irritation. “I had some hair in my eye, and I just wanted to get rid of it,” said Murray. “That literally took two seconds. That was it.”

Nadal, meanwhile, said he did not notice the incident during play. He laughed when told about Murray’s explanation. “Was not at the right time to know that,” Nadal said. He then praised Murray’s creativity. “It’s a good solution.”

The haircut briefly seemed to help. Murray held his serve in the following game. However, Nadal quickly regained control. He broke again to close out the first set and dominated the second.

A year later, a similar moment appeared on the WTA Tour. In 2016, Svetlana Kuznetsova cut her hair during the WTA Finals in Singapore. She was trailing Agnieszka Radwańska in the third set when she asked for scissors and cut off her ponytail.

Kuznetsova later explained her decision on Instagram. “Sometimes you gotta do it not by best hairdressers and not at [the] best time,” she wrote.

As the 2026 season begins with familiar scenes, fans can only wonder how many more such moments lie ahead.