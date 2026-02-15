Bizarre Rule Change Sparks Concern as Journalists Censored at ATP Rotterdam

The Rotterdam Open final is set as top seeds Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime prepare for a high-stakes clash. However, the tournament has already stirred debate, with players criticizing the Head balls, including Daniil Medvedev, calling them “really terrible.” Now, attention shifts to a surprising post-match policy affecting journalists covering the event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Journalist Nicholas Albek, who is covering the ABN AMRO Open, recently shared a concern on X. He revealed that media members were given strict instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During this tournament in Rotterdam, all journalist have been told they are only allowed to ask questions about the match. Very unusual – and as a journalist being given limitations is beyond a scandal, especially when none of the players have requested these restrictions.”

He further explained that such rules are not standard practice. Albek has covered many events across different countries. He questioned the reasoning behind the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not normal procedure at a tennis tournament at all, and I have attended multiple tournaments in multiple countries. Such a shame at such an amazing tournament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Despite the restrictions, Albek praised the players. He said they have remained open and cooperative with the media. Some players even responded freely when questions went beyond match topics.

The situation has drawn attention because Rotterdam has seen media-related moments before. One such incident involved Alex de Minaur in 2024. It came after his loss to Jannik Sinner in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

That season, de Minaur had shown strong form. He reached the fourth round at the Australian Open. He also defeated Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov on his way to the Rotterdam final.

After the final, a journalist repeatedly asked him about Sinner. De Minaur appeared visibly uninterested in the line of questioning. His reaction reflected his frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, you always ask me about Jannik, and I’ve got nothing but good words to say about Jannik, and I always say the same thing,” de Minaur said.

When the same reporter followed up, he responded calmly again. “That’s completely fine, and he’s flying the flag very proudly, and he’s an unbelievable human being”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s media restrictions in Rotterdam may reflect a broader trend. After several press-related incidents at recent tournaments, including the Australian Open, organizers appear to be enforcing tighter control over post-match interactions.

John Isner criticizes Australian Open reporter over bizarre question

This year’s Australian Open featured some unusual moments in press conferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coco Gauff was asked about President Donald Trump. The reporter wanted her views on his administration’s work over the past year. The question surprised many observers.

The same reporter, believed to be Owen Lewis, appeared focused on political themes. He asked multiple American players about the current political climate. His approach created discomfort in several media sessions.

After Amanda Anisimova defeated Katerina Siniakova in the second round, she faced a similar question. The reporter asked, “I’ve been asking a lot of the American players just how it feels to play under the American flag right now. And I’m curious how you feel?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anisimova kept her response brief and focused. She said, “I was born in America, so I’m always proud to represent my country.” When politics was mentioned next, she added, “I don’t think that’s relevant.”

Rising American Learner Tien also encountered a political question after his quarterfinal loss to Alexander Zverev. The reporter asked, “In the context of everything that’s been happening at the moment with [President Donald] Trump and ICE, what does your heritage mean to you and how important are immigrants to American sport today?”

Tien chose not to engage with the topic. He replied, “Um, sorry, I don’t really want to talk about that right now.” His answer reflected a growing preference among players to stay focused on tennis.

Former player John Isner criticized the situation publicly. He wrote, “Popular opinion: Let’s ask tennis questions to the players at a tennis tournament.” He added, “This is so lame.”

Unusual questions in tennis press conferences are not new. At the 2019 ATP Finals, Rafael Nadal faced a personal question about marriage. The Spaniard responded sharply, saying, “Honestly, are you asking me this?” He continued, “Is it a serious question or is it a joke? Is it serious?”

With the ABN AMRO Open now introducing limits on non-tennis topics, other tournaments may follow. Organizers are watching closely. The goal is to keep press conferences focused on the match and the sport.