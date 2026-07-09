Bizarre Scene Unfolds as Maintenance Worker Interrupts ATP Pro Mid-Serve

While tennis fans have their eyes fixed on SW19 and the semi-final days of the grass-court Slam, the ATP Challenger Tour is still unfolding at full throttle. The tournaments have already delivered everything from Mats Rosenkranz’s shower breaks to bizarre cramps that pushed Tomislav Edward Papac into the spotlight. But at the Ethias Province Open, the controversy escalated further as Sandro Kopp was left frustrated by an unusual on-court episode.

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The 26-year-old Sandro Kopp was serving for the second set against Manas Dhamne in the 10th game of the Liege Challenger.

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Suddenly, a maintenance worker, who had been working on a nearby court, wandered onto the Court 2 where the match was being played. It came just as the Austrian ace was bouncing the ball and getting ready to toss it up for the serve.

Luckily for the intruder, he noticed what was happening before the Austrian actually served. After taking a second to understand the situation, he turned away and shouted, “Oh my God!”

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Sandro Kopp then briefly walked off the court in the same direction as the worker. But he did not seem to charge at him or say anything in anger. Instead, he quickly returned and got ready to continue the match.

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During the showdown, the Indian ace had taken the opening set on clay 7-6(4). But the second set looked to be slipping away from him at one stage. The 18-year-old was trailing 5-2 before fighting his way back into it.

Even after the strange interruption, Dhamne stayed composed. The teenager kept his focus on the key points and did not let the moment distract him. He eventually closed out the win in two tight tie-break sets, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to book his place in the quarters of the Liege Challenger.

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For the Austrian, the interruption came at a pivotal point, and the loss only made it feel worse. Still, moments like this are not entirely new on the Challenger circuit.

Pipe Burst on court halts Challenger match as water floods the entire venue

Just like the Liege incident, tennis fans had already witnessed another bizarre scene earlier this year at the Shymkent Challenger during the match between Timofey Skatov and Svyatoslav Gulin.

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The pipe burst at the worst possible time, right after Gulin had broken Skatov’s serve in the second set. A burst pipe spilled water onto the court without warning. Within seconds, the playing surface was under threat.

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The sight was bizarre, and officials quickly stopped the match. Tournament directors immediately stepped in and paused play to assess the situation.

Even by ATP Challenger standards, it was a strange interruption. Water spreading across the court was the last thing anyone expected to see during a live match.

Fortunately, the ground staff at the Kazakhstan Challenger event reacted quickly once the problem appeared. They managed to control the water before serious damage could be done to the court. Their fast work stopped the court from becoming unplayable.

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And while the Ethias Province Open incident has now added another hilarious layer to the mid-match chaos, the Challenger Tour keeps living up to its “Challenger tennis never disappoints” tag. Strange mid-match scenes, unexpected interruptions, and complete unpredictability still seem to follow the circuit everywhere.