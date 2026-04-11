BJK Cup Rocked by Scary Scenes as 26-Year-Old American Leaves Court in Pain

With the top seeds missing, Iva Jovic carried US hopes alongside McCartney Kessler at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in Ostend against Belgium, stepping into the spotlight under pressure. But on the red clay of the Coretec Dome, Jovic’s shocking defeat sent early tremors through the team, abruptly shifting the weight onto Kessler’s shoulders. Then came the devastating twist: Kessler’s injury-forced withdrawal, leaving the US side rattled, depleted, and teetering on the brink of collapse.

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Elise Mertens and McCartney Kessler were locked at 3-3 in the decisive third set when the match took a dramatic turn. Kessler was forced to retire after suffering a worrying back injury.

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The issue appeared immediately after she served, and her reaction made it clear that something was seriously wrong. Mertens had earlier edged a tense opening set 7-6(3). Kessler had responded strongly, taking the second set 6-2 and forcing a decider.

The American, competing in the Billie Jean King Cup tie between the United States and Belgium, left the court visibly distressed. Her face reflected both intense pain and the shock of realizing the injury could be severe.

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US captain Lindsay Davenport later provided an update on the situation. However, her words offered little reassurance regarding Kessler’s condition.

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“In that last point, she said that when she hit her serve, she heard a crack,” Davenport added. “She cannot move now. I do not know the diagnosis, but I know that she is a really tough lady and is in a lot of pain.”

The concern only deepened as Davenport continued to reflect on the moment. She emphasized both Kessler’s effort and the unfortunate nature of the injury. “She was playing so well, and we were really proud of her out there, but these things happen. Fingers crossed, but it looks a pretty bad injury at the moment.”

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The situation had already begun to tilt in Belgium’s favor earlier in the tie. Hanne Vandewinkel produced one of the standout performances of her career. Vandewinkel defeated fellow rising star Iva Jovic in the opening singles match. The Belgian claimed a landmark victory, securing her first win against a Top 20 opponent.

Ranked World No. 94, Vandewinkel prevailed 7-6(3), 6-3 to give Belgium early momentum. That win helped the hosts surge into a 2-0 lead, although Kessler’s injury added an unexpected and unfortunate dimension to the scoreline.

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Belgium now stands just one match away from reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, set to take place in Shenzhen from September 22 to 27, for the first time since 2022.

Their hopes rest on the doubles team of Magali Kempen and Greet Minnen, who face Caty McNally and Nicole Melichar, with reverse singles still a possibility depending on the outcome.

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And with the back injury now appearing severe, it echoed similar incidents from the past that have also sent shockwaves through the tennis world.

Elina Svitolina retires mid-match due to a back injury

Back at the 2024 Australian Open, a tearful Elina Svitolina was forced to retire with a back injury just three games into her fourth-round clash against Linda Noskova. The sudden end stunned the crowd and shifted the tone of the tournament.

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The former world number three had been building strong momentum. Her comeback after giving birth to daughter Skai in 2023 had already drawn admiration across the tennis world.

She looked like a genuine contender in a wide-open top half of the draw. Many expected her to push deep, possibly even reach the final that year. But everything unraveled quickly as her back locked up in the very first game. She struggled visibly and eventually broke down, trailing 3-0 before calling it quits.

Later, she added, “This one, I think I never had that before, the shooting pain like this. I had some injuries to my back before, where it was just tiredness the next day of the match, but this one was really out of nowhere. I felt like someone shot me in the back.”

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And now, with McCartney Kessler injured and no further health updates from the US team in Belgium, fans are anxiously hoping she is okay as the team looks to turn its fortunes around.