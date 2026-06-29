“Boring”- ESPN Faces Fiery Backlash For Snubbing Novak Djokovic for Coco Gauff at Wimbledon

ESPN has faced severe backlash over the past few days for its questionable Wimbledon coverage. Fans had recently expressed their frustration after they had moved the access to SW19 to the ESPN Unlimited platform, which charges a monthly rate of $30. Now the primary broadcaster of the tournament in the USA has once again come under intense scrutiny, but for a very different reason.

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Many fans were left agitated after ESPN decided to show Coco Gauff‘s clash against Tamara Korpatsch over Novak Djokovic‘s encounter against Wu Yibing. Notably, even though both matches were initially scheduled to begin at different timings, they eventually ended up starting very close to each other.

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This was mainly because Djokovic’s clash was delayed after Jannik Sinner’s match against Miomir Kecmanovic got dragged on to five sets at the Centre Court. As a result, fans had to wait longer to catch Djokovic in action. So, their frustration was understandable after ESPN decided to broadcast a different match instead.

Many were excited about Djokovic’s clash as it was his first-ever tour-level meeting with Yibing. Though the Serb was the clear favorite before the start of the match, he was drawn against the highest-ranked player, Wu Yibing (No. 54), and the match had the potential to be quite interesting. But they weren’t able to catch the action because ESPN preferred Gauff’s match instead.

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The fans’ anger only increased after Gauff’s match against Korpatsch proved to be pretty one-sided. The American was in firm control of the clash from the get-go and proved to be quite dominant. She clinched the encounter 6-2, 6-1 in just 54 minutes.

This proved to be quite an important win for Gauff as not only was it her first grass win in two years, but it also saw her end a three-match losing streak on the surface. Having been eliminated from the first rounds of the Berlin Open and Wimbledon last year, she had once again been defeated in her opening match at the German capital by Paula Badosa just a few days ago.

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It was pretty much a flawless display from Gauff as her serve wasn’t broken throughout the match and she only committed two double-faults. She would take the first set by winning four games in a row and would then clinch the first four games of the second set as well. While Korpatsch wasn’t even able to earn a single break point, Gauff converted four out of the nine points she got.

Though grass is certainly not Gauff’s preferred surface, this result will give her a lot of confidence as she aims to break into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

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While the fans were certainly happy for Gauff, they didn’t quite have the same feelings over ESPN for showing her match over Djokovic. It wasn’t a surprise that they lashed out on the broadcaster on social media.

Fans left enraged after ESPN snubs Novak Djokovic’s match

One fan couldn’t believe that ESPN made the decision of preferring Gauff’s match over Djokovic, who is one of the most successful players in the Grand Slam’s history. “ESPN you put on Coco Gauff over the GOAT?!?!?”

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Another fan questioned why ESPN preferred Gauff over Djokovic even though the Serb has previously won the tournament on seven occasions. “@ESPN why are you featuring gauff now while DJOKOVIC, a WIMBLEDON champion, is on court? BORING.”

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A fan then expressed disappointment over ESPN’s decision and made the choice to shift to a different channel. “Lol. ESPN is showing Coco. Well, good luck Novak. Guess I’m not watching you today either. Great job by @espn getting me to put on @FOXSports instead.”

There was even a fan who dragged Canadian broadcaster, TSN into the converation as well and slammed them for making the same decision as ESPN. “Hey @TSNSports why isn’t one of the feeds showing Djokovic’s match which most would like to see rather than Coco Gauff. This is ridiculous.”

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Finally, a fan felt that ESPN was being “disrespectful” towards Djokovic even though he doesn’t have a lot of Wimbledon campaigns left in his career. “ESPN is featuring Gauff. So disrespectful. Djokovic is a top ten and a Wimbledon champion and will be retiring soon.”

Djokovic’s match against Yibing has turned out to be an evenly-matched contest unlike Gauff’s clash. Though the Serb had won the first set comfortably by 6-4, Yibing bounced back in the second and clinched it 7-5 to level up the match. It remains to be seen if Djokovic will be able to turn the tide into his favor in the third set.