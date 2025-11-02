Boris Becker Confirms He Nearly Became Jannik Sinner’s Coach Before London Verdict

It’s a relationship that’s been described as “family,” but how long will it continue? The partnership between Jannik Sinner and coach, Darren Cahill, is ironclad, but with Cahill planning on retiring next year, it’s still unclear as to what the future holds. With fans already speculating about who might take over next, should Cahill follow through, it’s brought back memories of his last coaching search and the frontrunner back then – Boris Becker.

Though Cahill plans to step away, Sinner’s vow to try and convince him to stick on could render all speculation moot. Nonetheless, with the Italian potentially bringing on another coach, German legend Becker (who came close to coaching Sinner back in 2022), was asked about how it all went down the last time. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Boris Becker was reminded that he was “one step away” from coaching Sinner in 2022, back when the 24-year-old was still working with Riccardo Piatti.

He admitted that the talks were real but ultimately never materialized. “I thought it was a secret… I never talked about it. It’s true,” Becker said. The German legend then revealed that it was his pending bankruptcy case in London that stopped him from accepting the role. “From there to two months later, I was waiting for the London verdict. I told Jannik: I don’t know how it will end, I can’t make the commitment,” he explained. Instead of leaving Sinner without guidance however, Becker suggested a few names, including Darren Cahill, whom he called “the best.”

Later, when asked if he could step in as Jannik Sinner’s coach in the future, Becker dismissed the idea, expressing confidence that Cahill would stay on. “Darren won’t quit,” he said, adding that Sinner’s talent was clear to him even back then. “At the time, he needed to improve his serve and footwork, but he was unique; mentally, he was already a prodigy.” Becker also mentioned that his own priorities have shifted. “Today, I’m in another phase of life, my family is growing, and I have a new business,” he said. “I don’t want to be on the road so much.”

Reflecting on Sinner’s growth, Becker further admitted that the current coaching team of Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi has done a remarkable job. “Four Grand Slams at 24! I don’t think I could have done better than Cahill and Vagnozzi,” he acknowledged. Becker also praised Vagnozzi’s understanding of the game, noting that while he wasn’t a big name when he joined Sinner’s team, his impact has been undeniable. “Few understand the game like Simone,” Becker said.

The German great then ended on a note of admiration, emphasizing how far Sinner has come despite starting serious tennis training only in his early teens. “Team Sinner’s success speaks for itself,” he said. Now, as Sinner competes at the Paris Masters, where he faces Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final, a win could see him reclaim the world No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz, a testament to just how well Becker’s faith in his potential has played out. And mind you, Jannik Sinner is all in for it.

Jannik Sinner embraces the fight as he prepares for a “difficult” final

Ahead of the title clash against the Canadian, Jannik Sinner praised his opponent’s recent resurgence. “He’s playing incredible tennis,” Sinner said. “He’s improved a lot, especially in the last few months. He’s found his game again. I can’t wait for tomorrow.” He added that facing Auger-Aliassime in a final is “a great opportunity for both of us,” and that he hopes the showdown will live up to expectations.

However, the 24-year-old’s admiration for Auger-Aliassime isn’t limited to his on-court performance. “I’m very happy for Felix. He’s one of the nicest guys on the tour,” Sinner said, calling it special to share the final with him. “We’re both trying to push each other to our limits. It’s going to be very difficult. I’m just very happy. I’m going to enjoy the atmosphere.” He also mentioned looking forward to some rest after the tournament, adding with a smile, “After this match, I know I’ll have a few days off. That helps too.”

The Paris Masters final presents Sinner with a massive opportunity – to win his first title at the event, claim his 23rd career trophy, and briefly reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz. For Auger-Aliassime, a victory would secure him the final spot in the Nitto ATP Finals. Despite his strong semifinal performance, Sinner acknowledged that his opponent faced a few struggles in earlier matches, a sign of the mutual respect between two players eager to push each other to their limits on the big stage.

That said, will Darren Cahill really step down? What do you think?