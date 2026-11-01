Boris Becker Draws Criticism for Casting Doubt on Rafael Jodar’s Historic Feat

Boris Becker has held a place in tennis history since winning Wimbledon at just 17, but Rafael Jodar is about to claim a record of his own. The 20-year-old Spaniard is set to enter the ATP Top 10 in the same season as his main-tour debut, something even Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have never achieved. When Tennis TV highlighted the milestone, Becker responded with a short, skeptical question. Tennis fans soon challenged his reaction, arguing that he had confused Jodar’s achievement with a different record.

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Jodar’s place in the Top 10 was secured after Taylor Fritz lost to Valentin Vacherot in the Swiss Indoors Basel semifinals on October 31. Fritz had been the last player capable of keeping the Spaniard outside the elite group in the next rankings update. Jodar himself had lost to Vacherot in a close second-round match, 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(5), but the Monegasque’s subsequent win over Fritz settled the ranking race. Jodar’s breakthrough would become official with the next ATP rankings update.

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The speed of Jodar’s rise is what separates this milestone from a routine Top 10 debut. He started 2026 ranked No. 168 and won his first ATP title in Marrakech. He then reached the final in Washington, the semifinals in Montreal, and his first Masters 1000 final in Shanghai. His run in Shanghai included wins over Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev before Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat him in the final. Those results pushed him into contention for the Top 10 after less than a year on the main tour.

According to Tennis Temple, Jodar needed 287 days between his ATP Tour debut at the Australian Open and his entry into the Top 10. Tennis Majors reported a slightly different figure of 286 days, based on the time from his first tour-level main-draw match. The two outlets agree on the larger point: Jodar has set a new benchmark for how quickly a player can reach the Top 10 after beginning his main-tour career.

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Becker’s response came after Tennis TV posted about the record. The German former world No. 1 replied, “Really?” The message did not explain what he disputed, but fans quickly pointed out that the post was not about the record Becker actually holds. His reaction became a talking point because the two milestones measure different parts of a player’s climb through the rankings.

Tennis Fans Call Out Boris Becker Over Rafael Jodar’s Record

One X user, Vansh, was among the first to explain why Becker’s reaction missed the point. The user highlighted the difference between Becker’s record for climbing from the Top 100 to the Top 10 and Jodar’s achievement of reaching the Top 10 after his ATP Tour debut. Vansh wrote, “Boris, you were #1 at going from Top 100 to Top 10 as it took you 210 days.”

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But this TennisTV post is referring to “time from Tour-Level Debut to Top 10, which took you 623 days (you were the 5th fastest to achieve that).” The response made clear that Jodar’s record did not take away Becker’s own ranking milestone.

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DesCentrado.eth took a more mocking approach to the German’s reaction, writing, “Boris you are the fastest at wrong fact-checking.” The comment quickly got to the heart of the criticism. Becker had questioned Tennis TV’s claim, but fans argued that he was overlooking the distinction between two different records.

Carlos Pereira also pushed back against Becker’s skepticism, writing, “Tour debut to top 10 in less than a year is insane, this is not your record Boris.” The reaction stated that Jodar’s feat did not challenge Becker’s record for the fastest rise from the Top 100.

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Laura B directed her criticism at Becker’s apparent determination to defend his place in the record books. She wrote, “It’s actually quite pathetic how rigorously BB comes on here defending his records. Does he have an alert or something?” Her comment suggested that Becker’s response was part of a broader pattern of reacting to claims involving tennis records.

Tennis Talks also weighed in after Becker questioned the statistic. The account replied, “Yes, Boris, really…”

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“Read it again. Please.” The sarcastic response pointed back to Tennis TV’s original post and reinforced the argument that Becker had misunderstood what the statistic measured.

The figures explain why fans drew that distinction. Becker took 210 days to move from the Top 100 to the Top 10, compared with Jodar’s 217 days and Mikael Pernfors’ 224 days. However, Becker needed 623 days to reach the Top 10 after his ATP Tour debut, whereas Jodar achieved the milestone in approximately 287 days. Becker later acknowledged the clarification by replying “Thanks” to a post outlining the separate records.