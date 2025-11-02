Boris Becker Reveals Novak Djokovic’s Unexpected Gesture During His Prison Ordeal: “Never Forget”

April 2022 marked a seismic jolt in the tennis world when former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for concealing £2.5 million in assets and loans to evade debts. The man who once electrified the world at 17, becoming Wimbledon’s youngest men’s singles champion in 1985, confessed, “It was a very brutal … a very, very different experience to what you see in the movies, what you’ve heard from stories.” Now, as the dust settles, the German icon recalls one steadfast ally through it all: Novak Djokovic.

Boris Becker’s voice carried the weight of both pain and gratitude when he recently appeared on the High Performance podcast. The question was simple: what role did Novak Djokovic play when Becker was behind bars? But the German legend’s answer painted a picture far deeper than the world had imagined. He recalled how, even as the defending champion at Wimbledon that year, Novak never shied away from speaking about him, offering his name, his strength, and his words to a man the world had turned its back on.

Becker reflected on that unforgettable moment, saying how Novak had praised him and defended him in his first press conference back in 2023, “giving me strength and giving me support, and if that he talked about the best player in the world.” Those words — simple yet thunderous — carried across continents. “That echoes a lot throughout the whole world. So for him, also to help me, overcoming a very difficult situation, I will never forget, of course,” Becker admitted.

“I didn’t expect it from Novak,” he said, pausing with the humility of a man who had seen both adoration and abandonment. But in that pause lay a truth Becker had learned the hardest way. “Only when you’re in difficulty, in a tough moment, you really find out who you are with, who’s not with you,” he added, a line that now reads like a lesson carved out of solitude and silence.

This wasn’t the first time Becker had acknowledged the Serbian great’s unwavering bond. Their connection goes far beyond the court. Becker and Djokovic’s story began in 2013, when the German joined Novak’s coaching team during the off-season. Over the next three years, they sculpted one of the most dominant eras in modern tennis, as Djokovic captured six Grand Slam titles, including his long-cherished maiden French Open crown.

Their bond was tested but never broken. Back in 2023, while presenting the documentary “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” at the Berlin Film Festival, the 56-year-old spoke again of Novak’s compassion. “But we always stayed close and especially my time inside (prison) — he supported me, he supported my family,” Becker said, his words filled with emotion and respect.

In the same film, Djokovic himself reflected on their shared journey, remembering the lessons Becker had imparted during their time together. He spoke of learning “mental strength” under pressure, crediting his former coach for shaping his competitive edge. “(I’m) just heartbroken, I mean, for him. He’s a friend, a long-time friend, a coach for three, four years, someone I consider close in my life and has contributed a lot to my success in my career,” Djokovic said, a statement that resonated with quiet dignity and deep affection.

Through triumph and turmoil, Becker has never hesitated to acknowledge how Djokovic stands apart, not just as a champion, but as a man. While others in the Big Three, Federer and Nadal, are often celebrated for their grace and elegance, Becker’s praise for Novak carries a different fire. It’s the recognition of a fighter’s heart, a friend’s soul, and a loyalty forged not in victory, but in survival.

Boris Becker reveals how Novak Djokovic earned respect

Novak Djokovic arrived on the tennis scene a little later than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, capturing his first Major in 2008. Yet, what followed was a relentless rise from the shadows to supremacy, a march that saw him collect 24 Grand Slam titles, the most in the Open Era, eclipsing Nadal’s 22 and Federer’s 20.

Boris Becker, who coached Djokovic until the end of 2016, has watched his former protégé’s ascent with both pride and admiration. Their professional chapter may have closed, but the bond between them never did.

Since their split, Djokovic has shattered every possible record, from Grand Slam count to weeks at No. 1, setting a new benchmark in tennis greatness. And yet, Becker insists that numbers only tell half the story. For him, Djokovic’s essence lies in his resilience and depth of spirit.

During the same podcast, Becker captured this perfectly: “He has a different spirit. He comes from a country that was at war and has had to overcome many obstacles to be where he is now,” the six-time Major champion said, his words carrying both reverence and truth.

The German icon also highlighted Djokovic’s continued dominance, noting his 100th career title in Geneva earlier this year as a testament to his longevity and hunger.

“He has earned the respect he has always deserved,” Becker declared. “If he plays for another year or two, he will become the most popular tennis player of all time, because the longer he is on the court, the more people will realise what Novak is really like.”

Even years after their coaching partnership ended, Becker’s words still echo brightly for the Serbian star, a tribute not just to the champion Djokovic is, but to the man he has become.