Brazilian Pro Loses Temper Amid Ugly Meltdown as He Faces Crushing Defeat

An exhilarating match took place in the quarterfinals of the Santa Cruz Challenger. Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild and Argentina’s Valerio Aboian were involved in a thrilling three-set encounter that went on for almost two hours and five minutes. Both the players gave it their all and the momentum shifted multiple times. But it was Aboian who eventually took home a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory. However, Seyboth Wild couldn’t keep his emotions in check during the third set and had a meltdown on court after losing a crucial point.

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Both the players had made a solid start to the deciding set, and it was level at 3-3. But this was when Seyboth Wild lost his composure and gave away a break point to Aboian. The two then played out a long 20-shot rally where the Argentine came out on top and took the lead of the final set. This was when Seyboth Wild lost his temper and smashed his racket on the turf three times before throwing it away.

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The Brazilian looked very frustrated and took out all his anger on the racket. Though a meltdown like this isn’t anything new in tennis, it is still quite an ugly sight to see professional players tear their rackets to shreds after losing a point or a match.

The break would prove to be the final blow for Seyboth Wild as he would fail to get back into the match. Aboian would hold her serve comfortably to win the set and move into the semifinals of the tournament. This will be a tough loss to take for Seyboth Wild as he was among the biggest contenders to win the title in Santa Cruz.

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Ranked 6th in the tournament, the 26-year-old had recorded a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 victory over Samuel Linde in the first round. He had then defeated Brazilian compatriot Luis Queiroz 6-0, 6-3 in the second round to secure a spot in the last 8. However, an unexpected loss to Aboian has now seen him crash out of the competition and the meltdown on court has only tarnished his image further.

This isn’t the first time that Seyboth Wild has lost his cool on the court. He was involved in a similar incident during his first-round clash against Shintaro Mochizuki at last year’s Oeiras Open 4 ATP Challenger. The Brazilian hurled his racked onto the net after losing the match 2-6, 6-1, 7-5. The move left Mochizuki startled and forced him to take a step back.

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However, Seyboth Wild wasn’t done yet and had another swing with his racket at the net pole. This shredded the instrument into pieces, and it was only after that that he stormed off the court. It is safe to say that Seyboth Wild doesn’t have a good reputation when it comes to on-court behavior.

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Similar to him, Daniil Medvedev is another player, who is known for his aggressive behavior on the court. There have been several matches where he has completely lost his temper, the latest one being his first-round clash against Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Daniil Medvedev destroys his racket at Monte Carlo Open

Medvedev’s campaign in Monaco proved to be nothing short of a nightmare as he exited in the first round to a humiliating 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Berrettini. This was the first time ever that the Russian had suffered a double-bagel in an ATP match. As he continued to lose games consecutively, a meltdown was expected at any moment.

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It was early in the second set when Medvedev’s frustration finally spilled over. He broke his racket after slamming it seven times on the turf. Things wouldn’t get any better for the 30-year-old after the meltdown as he failed to win a single game during the match. He only won a total of 17 points during the encounter against Berrettini and even had 27 unforced errors. Things went wrong from the start, and he lost the match in just 49 minutes.

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Medvedev’s outburst in Monte Carlo didn’t go unnoticed and he has been fined by the ATP as a consequence. He will have to pay $7,000 (€6000) to the ATP Tour for unsportsmanlike conduct during his match. Despite bowing out in the opening round itself, he collected $50,000 (€45,520) in prize money from the Monte Carlo tournament.

Luckily for the World No. 10, the players around his rank weren’t able to do much better at the Masters event and this saw him maintain his place in the top 10 of the ATP rankings. However, one or two more early exits may result in Medvedev moving down, so he will be desperate to pick up his form in the upcoming tournaments.

After his first-round elimination in Monte Carlo, Medvedev is expected to be back in action at the Madrid Masters that will commence from April 22.