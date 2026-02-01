BREAKING: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic to Claim Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open

“No. I’m going to fight until the last shot,” is what the 38-year-old Novak Djokovic said as he was chasing his career’s 25th Grand Slam and a historic 11th Australian Open title. However, this dream was broken by the 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who secured a brilliant comeback victory (2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5) at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard became the youngest man ever to achieve the feat. But the match wasn’t very easy for him. The first set didn’t go quite well, with Alcaraz suffering a 2-6 defeat. But the momentum of the match completely took a turn in the second set.

Indeed, Alcaraz won the second set 6-2 and continued with the flow in the third set by securing it 6-3. Now, it all came down to the fourth set, where it was either ride or die for Djokovic. And the Serb fought back hard. It was a complete back-and-forth between the two tennis stars in the fourth set. Indeed, Djokovic almost forced it to a tiebreak.

But the 38-year-old did whatever he could on the blue hard court of the Australian Open against the Spaniard; his tricks fell apart.

“Believing. Believing, all the time,” Alcaraz said following his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev, where the injury-concerned 22-year-old defeated the German 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-5. Just two days later, he’s the one to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. He reached all four Grand Slams in his career, and now, Alcaraz has all four of the most prestigious titles to his prolific tennis resume.

This is a developing report…