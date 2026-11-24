18-year-old Taylah Lessue could never have expected that her 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Ashleigh Simes in Adelaide would cause a huge scene. However, the Australian unexpectedly became the target of vile online criticism and threats. Having recently suffered from glandular fever, this was the last thing Lessue would have wanted. Her mother, Rachelle, felt that bettors were most likely the ones behind the severe online abuse she had to suffer.

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“As her match was live streamed and betting is live on these matches, this is apparently the kind of messages athletes endure,” she wrote in a post on Facebook. “What breaks my heart is, 15 minutes after walking off court, the disgusting, hurtful, and sick messages she received on social media.”

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What made the situation even more heartbreaking was that this was Lessue’s first match since her recent treatment at the hospital, which had resulted in her losing a lot of weight. Rachelle revealed that her team felt that it was a miracle that she was able to play the full match.

“We honestly felt that just making it through the match was a huge achievement. Only eight days ago she was in hospital on a drip and lost 6kg in a week, unable to eat or swallow anything,” she added.

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The incident didn’t go unnoticed, and now Tennis Australia is actively investigating it. Their head of integrity, Dan Stuk, has expressed support for Lessue, highlighting how abuse can have a severe impact on a player’s mental health.

“It really is disgraceful that people will go online and go and target individuals that they don’t even know simply because of their sporting performance,” he told 891 ABC Adelaide. “Abuse has, as you would imagine, very deeply personal impacts, and it can have a real effect on the athletes.”

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Stuk further remarked that Tennis Australia will be working with social media platforms to take down the abusive messages that were sent to Lessue. They would also try to find the ones responsible for this, as they will continue threatening other players if proper action isn’t taken against them.

Lessue is set to take an indefinite break from tennis following the incident. However, the online abuse she suffered isn’t the primary reason behind this, as doctors have ruled her out of participating in any tournament for the next seven to ten days. The Australian may take her time to not just recover from the physical issues, but also from the vile criticism she had to face.

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Unfortunately, she isn’t the only WTA player who has been subjected to vile threats in recent times. The likes of Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina have also been victims of online abuse and have suffered dearly because of it.

Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina have also been subjected to severe online backlash this season

Gauff faced massive online backlash, mainly from Chinese fans, following her victory over Sun Xinran at the China Open. The criticism came after a contentious video review call went the American’s way. The abuse had a racial component to it, and things got so out of hand that Gauff herself had to address the situation on social media.

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Imago 261007 — BEIJING, Oct. 7, 2026 — Coco Gauff reacts during the women s singles fourth round match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Elise Mertens of Belgium at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 7, 2026. SPCHINA-BEIJING-TENNIS-CHINA OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES CN JuxHuanzong PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

“Hey everyone, you can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist,” she wrote in a post on X. “The amount of racist comments/dms I’ve received in the last few hours is insane. Lastly, I’m not a cheater or a thief.”

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On the other hand, there was the Elina Svitolina case, where she became a subject of intense scrutiny after separating from her husband, Gael Monfils. The Ukrainian had to face the brunt of the divorce as she was the one who announced it. She recently opened up about the backlash and remarked that she wants to stay away from social media for the time being.

“Still lots of things going on, social media, lots of pressure, and I think lots of talking, negative talking also on social media towards me,” she told journalist Christian Basnight after defeating Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals. “I wouldn’t say it’s an escape in a way, because in this situation, I just want to be away from the media and all the social media.”

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Interestingly, the WTA Threat Matrix report that was published on July 16 showed that there had been “significant progress” in countering online abuse faced by players. It also stated that there had been a removal of approximately 66 per cent of serious abuse.

However, the reality appears to be very different, as a number of players continue to face sharp criticism and vile threats for even the smallest things. It remains to be seen whether the situation will get any better in the coming time.