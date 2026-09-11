“Broke Into Someone’s Private Event”- Aryna Sabalenka Reveals Strict US Open Routine

New York rarely gives anyone a quiet moment. For Aryna Sabalenka, however, even the gruelling schedule of the US Open has to make room for her daily routine. After defeating Jessica Pegula to reach another final in New York, the Belarusian revealed just how far she is willing to go to keep her pre-match rituals intact, even if it means feeling like she has “broke into someone’s private event.”

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And judging by what happened on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sabalenka may have been right to protect them.

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The two-time defending champion powered past Pegula 7-5, 6-2 to reach her fourth consecutive US Open final. It was another statement performance from the top seed, who now owns 19 straight wins at the tournament and becomes the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to reach four consecutive US Open finals.

Yet after producing arguably her best performance in months, Sabalenka wasn’t thinking about records. She was thinking about breakfast, dinner and the familiar rituals that help her feel like herself in the middle of the New York storm.



Asked whether she had any rituals planned before Saturday’s final, Sabalenka smiled and admitted, “Oh yeah I do, I have my favorite breakfast, I have my dinner that has to be even last night at Polo Bar they had private events.”

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She further added, “But just because I’ve my rituals, they squeeze me and I felt like I really broke into someone’s private event. My routine means a lot to me. So yeah, I definitely get some.”

For a player preparing to compete for her third straight US Open title, those seemingly ordinary details can mean everything. New York is loud, unpredictable, and packed with distractions. Sabalenka, though, has found something that keeps her grounded, doing things the way she knows work.

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And on Thursday night, that familiar formula produced another masterclass.