BUNKR Unveils ATP’s Quiet Safety Weapon for Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & Others

Being a top tennis player these days is hectic. In between the tournaments, training, media obligations, and sponsorship deals, it is a balancing act on a daily basis, and a lost password or leaked document can cause things to spiral out of control. However, that may no longer be an issue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s because there’s a new app on the market, BUNKR, that is revolutionizing how the sport’s elite protect themselves. So what exactly is it?

It all started with a simple observation from Kurt Long and his son, Trent. Both veterans of healthcare cybersecurity realized that travelers, executives, and families alike struggled to keep important information safe and organized. However, when they noticed professional athletes traveling the world without a safe, central system of storing their most classified files, the concept of BUNKR, a one-stop encrypted vault was born.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, the application became operational, and it included a secure document storage system, password management, end-to-end encrypted messages, and private notes. And it came at the best time. Following players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and other leading ATP players jumping continents every week, BUNKR was not only a convenience but a lifeline.

The ATP realized this soon and collaborated in January 2025 to offer a co-branded one to every player as a part of the membership. In this arrangement, ATP players are given a year of free membership at BUNKR. The outcome: Several hundred players, including the most experienced and the most promising ones, had an easy, simple means of managing their complex, networked lives. But why is this one different from the rest?

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s control. Its membership-based messaging system cuts out spam and imposters, ensuring players only connect with verified contacts. Such a level of internet security is priceless in a time of Internet fraud, social media attacks, and threats of sports betting. To share contracts, plan travel, and talk about strategy without fear of being exposed is possible only with this app. But BUNKR isn’t just limited to professionals.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

BUNKR – Digital lifeline for athletes at every level

College athletes are also buying BUNKR in greater numbers, negotiating contracts and other endorsements under the new NIL laws, and professional sports organizations, from college football to the NFL, are exploring similar partnerships. The app creates a secure, orderly network for people whose lives and careers demand privacy.

BUNKR has quickly become part of the touring life, and its webpage is giving us such a peephole of how players, coaches, and the media rely on the service on a daily basis. According to Bethanie Mattek-Sands, “Between tournaments, travel, and media, my world never stops moving and neither does my data… BUNKR is protection that moves with me in a world full of noise and exposure.”

Former Top 30 Filip Krajinovic says, “I feel like I finally found an app where I don’t have to worry about being hacked. Privacy is important to me.” Tennis analyst Mike James echoes the sentiment: “With so many messaging platforms recently exposed for security flaws, finding a safe place to store sensitive documents and communicate privately has never been more important. BUNKR has been a game-changer… well worth the subscription.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, yes, in a sport where time is precious, and life is rarely slow, BUNKR has already turned out to be the silent partner that any player needs.