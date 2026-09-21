Camila Giorgi Welcomes First Child as Italian Star Shares Glimpse of New Chapter

Camila Giorgi made headlines once again, but this time, the spotlight was not solely on the former WTA Pro. The Italian shared the news of a new addition to her family after giving birth to a baby boy. She shared a glimpse of the toddler, celebrating and marking a significant moment in her life.

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“MAGNUS 19/09/2026”, read the caption on Giorgi’s Instagram story. The caption was accompanied by a black-and-white picture of the baby boy cuddled under a blanket. The monochromatic theme of the picture aligned with some of Giorgi’s latest posts on Instagram, where the Italian was seen flaunting her baby bump.

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Giorgi announced her pregnancy in February this year on Instagram. That was not the only significant life development Giorgi shared on Instagram that month, as she also posted pictures of her wedding to Andreas Ignacio Pasutti, a former ATP pro.

Giorgi had made waves in tennis headlines this year, as the Italian had expressed her aim to return to the Tour in 2027. Having retired from the sport in early 2024, the Italian would be making a comeback after three long years, though she has yet to disclose the exact date or tournament.

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However, Giorgi’s statements about a comeback were not mere words, as the Italian often shared video clips from her training sessions. Even with a baby bump, the former World No.26 was seen having hitting sessions at full throttle. She also made a conscious effort to have a dedicated team at her disposal to monitor her health and gradually build up her training blocks for a 2027 return.

Giorgi will find no shortage of inspiration in WTA players who have made successful comebacks on the professional circuit after childbirth. The likes of Kim Clijsters, Serena Williams, and, in recent times, Belinda Bencic have all returned to the court after giving birth and have not only remained competitive but also won titles. While Clijsters won Grand Slams after her return, Williams reached four Major finals after her comeback from childbirth in 2018, and Bencic won Tour-level titles last year after her comeback in 2024.

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Giorgi’s plans were already taking shape as she made changes to her coaching setup in preparation for her 2027 comeback.

Camila Giorgi Changed Her Coaching Team for the 2027 Return

When she was active on the Tour, Giorgi’s coaching team was headed by her father, Sergio. The Italian’s father had been her coach since her junior days, a role that continued into the senior level when Giorgi went pro. However, with a 2027 comeback in mind, Giorgi decided to relieve her father of coaching duties. However, the Italian did not move far from her family for the job, as she announced that she was appointing her husband as her new coach.

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“My father will just be a grandfather, that’s all,” Giorgi said in an interview. “Today, he’s the one who follows me the most, especially now that I’m pregnant,” she said. “Then we’ll plan dates, trips, and tournaments. One step at a time.”

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Pasutti’s coaching credentials are nothing to boast about, as the Argentine has worked with some lower-ranked players in the past, but nothing noteworthy as of yet. However, the partnership with her father saw Giorgi reach ten Tour-level finals in her career, winning four titles. Back in 2021, she clinched the WTA 1000 title in Canada, which was her biggest on-court achievement. The last title for the Italian came in the 2023 Merida Open, where she beat Rebecca Patterson in the final.

Giorgi’s only notable Grand Slam run came at Wimbledon in 2018. Entering the tournament unseeded, the Italian defeated a seeded Anastasija Sevastova in the first round before beating Katerina Siniakova and Ekaterina Makarova to reach the quarterfinals. She pushed Serena Williams into a three-set battle, but could not cross the finish line against the American.

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Giorgi’s retirement in 2024 came without much fanfare for the Italian, who quietly bowed out of the sport. However, the Italian has said that a comeback has always been on her mind, and given how she has been systematically preparing, fans can be optimistic about her making a comeback next year.