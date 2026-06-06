‘Can Be a Tough Cookie’: Mirra Andreeva Takes a Playful Jab at Coaching Team After French Open Success

Mirra Andreeva just won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open. As the applause faded and the celebrations began, Andreeva wasn’t done entertaining the crowd. After beating Maja Chwalinska in the finals, the young Russian turned the spotlight on her coaching team with a cheeky comment.

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“I can be a tough cookie sometimes,” said Andreeva during her on-court interview. “And it’s pretty hard to put up with me as well, certain days. Thank you very much for pushing me to my limits. Thank you for making me work even when I didn’t wanna work. You always push me. Thanks to Conchita especially for sharing her experience and giving me so much advice. Thanks. So, I’m not gonna thank everyone of you because I think that’s too much. But thanks to every single one of you in my team who support me.”

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On Saturday, Mirra Andreeva had a massive opportunity in her hands to clinch her first French Open title. And she didn’t flinch. Andreeva wrapped up the 2026 French Open finals against Maja Chwalinska in two straight sets (6-3, 6-2). It stood as the first major win, and much of that credit goes to her coaching staff, who share a strong, friendly bond with her.

To that end, Andreeva even poked fun at them while expressing gratitude for their continuous support during the tournament. Conchita Martinez stood as the leading figure in the 19-year-old’s coaching room since 2024. But prior to her coaching career, Martinez was the first Spanish woman to win the singles championship at Wimbledon in 1994. She also finished as the French Open runner-up in 2000.

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So, the former tennis star stands as someone who has been very close to the sport. Hence, she played a critical role in Andreeva’s Roland Garros triumph. But the highlight of the tournament was the relationship between them, which was built through continuous efforts of supporting each other and aligning towards the greater goal.

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“She can also feel when I’m nervous, even when I don’t know that I’m nervous,” said Andreeva about Martinez after the second-round win. “Today, before the match, I was a little bit cranky, and I was kind of up and down with my mood. First, I wanted to be alone, and then I was kind of all over everyone. She kind of understood that I was nervous before I did, and said a lot of nice and motivational things to me before the match, and it helped a lot.”

And the results were pretty evident at the 2026 French Open. With top seeds Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek out of the picture, Andreeva had to topple Maja Chwalinska’s dream run to fulfill her dream. And with that, the 19-year-old, along with her coach, were happy with how everything panned out for them.

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Mirra Andreeva and Conchita Martinez appears more than just a coach-student duo

Although they maintain a professional relationship, Mirra Andreeva and Conchita Martinez’s bond always hints at something beyond just their training meetings. And the perceived impression does not come without any reason. Whenever the two appeared together, their camaraderie reflected a naturalness. It is also because of the way Andreeva and Martinez enjoy each other’s company.

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“From the first moments, it was a very good fit,” said Martinez (via wtatennis.com). “We enjoy each other, and a lot of the same things. We joke a lot, which is always nice. She is playful, and I can follow her because I’m kind of playful, too. But, at the same time, we know when we need to be serious and go to work.”

While Martinez pointed out what she feels about their bond, Andreeva noted her thoughts about their partnership.

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“Since the first tournament that we had together, I just felt like I knew her for so long,” Andreeva said. “It just felt super natural to be on the court with her and off the court, as well. I hope that she feels the same way about this.”

So, considering these, many even deem their relationship as resembling a “cool aunt and her irrepressible niece.” If that’s the case, what’s the harm in throwing a few playful jabs at her coach? But Andreeva also expressed gratitude for the genuine support she received from Martinez during the 2026 French Open run. And surely, this is just the beginning of a would-be legendary coach-player duo in tennis.