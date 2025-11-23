“Can Sometimes Struggle” — Alexander Zverev’s Weak Points Broken Down by ATP Pro

In a nail-biting Davis Cup semifinal that went to two tiebreaks, Spain’s Jaume Munar really challenged world number three Alexander Zverev. In the end, though, the German managed to secure a 7-6(2), 7-6(5) win for Germany.

The match went on for almost two hours, and both players managed to hold their serve for most of the time, with neither one really able to get a solid break in either set. Zverev’s serving skills really made a difference, as he hit 13 aces and won more than 75.5% of his first-serve points. He managed to just squeak past Munar in both tiebreakers, leveling the overall tie for Germany.

However, according to We Love Tennis, Munar shared some honest thoughts about Zverev’s game right after the match. He recognized the German’s stature as the world No. 3 but also highlighted some specific challenges he faced.

“At the end of the year, everyone says he hasn’t played his best tennis. But he’s currently ranked 3 or 4th in the world, so imagine. It was close today (Saturday), because everything is close. I think we can take on anyone head-on. Of course, Sascha can sometimes struggle a bit with his forehand. He can be a little passive. But he has an incredible weapon: the serve,” Munar said.

Zverev’s 13 aces to Munar’s 9 say it all, as did his 82% first serve percentage. Even though he didn’t win, Munar really showed how much he’s improved as a player, and his opponent noticed that too.

After the match, Zverev offered a similar verdict: “He [Munar] improved a lot. The shot that improved the most, for me, was the serve. I played against him last year at Roland Garros. Today, I think he got seven aces.”

“That shot has improved a lot. From the baseline, he doesn’t make many errors. He is very fast and moves very well. I think this year he proved he had the best year on the circuit. It’s fantastic to see his improvement,” added the German.

Zverev’s win gave Germany a glimmer of hope for a moment, but in the end, Spain came through in the crucial doubles match, clinching a 2-1 victory and a place in the final, which wrapped up Germany’s journey. Munar also shared his initial thoughts about his performance right after the match with Zverev.

Jaume Munar proves a tough critic after loss to Alexander Zverev

Jaume Munar pushed Alexander Zverev to the limit with two tiebreak sets in the Davis Cup, but unfortunately, he couldn’t secure that important win for his country in the tournament.

“I’m sad now, on the one hand… but this is how it is. It’s the reality of who I am and the position I’m in. Many people tell me I play at a higher level sometimes, and the reality is that today I showed that I don’t,” Munar began, taking a jab at himself.

“Many times I was in advantageous situations, I didn’t take advantage of my opportunities, and then, in moments of tension, I basically showed that I’m a worse player than him. He, with very little, just by holding serve, managed to win both tiebreaks, and I couldn’t play well in those moments. That’s about it. Head down , time to get back to work.”

On top of that, Munar felt a greater sense of responsibility for his loss since he was brought in as the last-minute replacement for world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Though his self-analysis was harsh, the Spaniard did play a tight game, as evidenced by the two tie breaks. But ultimately, the key stats favored Alexander Zverev, which ultimately led him to victory.