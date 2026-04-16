Carlos Alcaraz Admits ‘More Serious’ Concern After Barcelona Withdrawal

Jannik Sinner surged past Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, seizing momentum after their first 2026 Monte Carlo duel and claiming his biggest clay triumph. Alcaraz arrived in Barcelona burning to reclaim his throne, slicing past Otto Virtanen 6-4, 6-2 with purpose and poise on Pista Rafa Nadal. But the wrist he once downplayed betrayed him, forcing a heartbreaking midweek withdrawal and turning quiet concern into a crushing reality.

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Carlos Alcaraz faced the press on Wednesday with a tone that immediately signaled trouble. “It’s strange and difficult to sit here for the second time — because I’ve already done it before — and announce that I won’t be able to continue in the tournament,” Alcaraz explained on his rest day in Barcelona.

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He had initially planned a routine recovery and preparation day. Alcaraz booked three hours on Court 18 at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899 while also undergoing medical tests on his wrist.

But those test results changed everything. When they arrived, it became clear that continuing in the tournament was no longer an option.

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Imago April 14, 2026, Barcelona, Spain: CARLOS ALCARAZ gets medical attention for his wrist during a match against OTTO VIRTANEN in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2026. CARLOS ALCARAZ won the match 6-4 6-2, but withdrew from the competition due to a wrist injury. Barcelona Spain – ZUMAr159 20260414_mda_r159_135 Copyright: xPatriciaxRodriguesx

“From today’s tests, it’s a slightly more serious injury than we all expected and, honestly, I need to listen to my body, to do what’s best for me, so it doesn’t impact me in the future.” His words reflected both caution and quiet concern.

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The issue had first appeared during his opening match. It began in the first set against Otto Virtanen, forcing him to call for the physio at 5-4. “As you all saw yesterday in the match, after a return, my wrist gave way. I started to feel discomfort, which gradually got worse during the match,” Alcaraz said.

He admitted that the sensation was not entirely new. “As I said yesterday, it’s something I’ve felt before, and I didn’t think it would get any worse, that it was simply a niggle from the demands of the week.”

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This time, however, the atmosphere felt different. The press conference looked tense, and the ever-smiling Alcaraz appeared subdued and unusually reserved.

His expression told its own story. His smile was hidden beneath a cap that covered most of his face, and when he entered the room, he carried an unfamiliar heaviness.

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Before speaking, he paused briefly. Alcaraz asked for some water, then addressed the media and delivered the update that nobody in the room wanted to hear. Before leaving, he made sure to speak directly to the fans and the tournament. “I never like to withdraw from any tournament, but especially this one,” Alcaraz said.

“With much sadness, I have to go home and begin my recovery as soon as possible with my team, the doctors, and the physio, and try to be as fit as possible. I hope you’ll see me back on a tennis court very soon.”

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The situation now feels more tense than ever for the Spaniard. What makes it more striking is that his immediate reaction after the match had been very different, suggesting the injury worsened quickly.

Following the match, Carlos Alcaraz addressed the physical discomfort he experienced, linking it to his short recovery window and the strain of recent matches. “There are discomforts that come out with the few days I have had of recovery, when everything has gone so often in some movement that is not usual.”

As things stand, the exact nature of the wrist injury is still unclear. What lies ahead, however, is a demanding schedule: the Madrid Open in 7 days, the Italian Masters in 20 days, and Roland Garros in 38 days.

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There is also a ranking implication to consider. Having reached the Barcelona final a year ago, where he lost to Holger Rune, Alcaraz was defending 330 ATP Rankings points this week.

At the Madrid Open, the second clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, Alcaraz has no points to defend at the Caja Mágica. Main draw action begins next Wednesday, but uncertainty now surrounds his participation.

He had intended to play the full clay-court swing. That plan now hangs in doubt, creating another unexpected gap in his season.

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Carlos Alcaraz and his history of clay-court tournament withdrawals since 2022

Carlos Alcaraz dealt with a right adductor injury during last year’s clay season, and that setback forced him to miss the Madrid Open. It was a significant interruption at a crucial stage of the calendar.

He recovered strongly, though, and returned with authority. Alcaraz went on to win his fifth major at the French Open, defeating Jannik Sinner in what many consider one of the finest matches in recent years.

However, this was not the first time he had to withdraw from a clay-court tournament. Over the past four years, recurring physical issues have disrupted his rhythm and halted his ambition to dominate the full clay swing.

That ambition is deeply personal. Alcaraz has long dreamed of competing across all clay tournaments and replicating the dominance of his idol, Rafael Nadal, but that goal has repeatedly slipped away.

In 2022, he made a calculated decision to skip the Italian Open in Rome. The move was aimed at preserving his condition and focusing fully on Roland Garros.

The pattern continued in 2023 under more concerning circumstances. Alcaraz withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to post-traumatic arthritis in his left hand and muscular discomfort in his spine.

That decision came after physical issues surfaced following the Miami Open. It delayed his start to the 2023 clay-court season and raised early concerns about workload management.

In the 2024 season, his clay campaign was again disrupted by withdrawals. He pulled out of the Rome Masters due to a right forearm injury, the same issue that had already ruled him out of Monte Carlo and the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell a month earlier.

As things stand, the race for World No. 1 remains tight between Alcaraz and Sinner. With Sinner skipping Barcelona but expected in Madrid, the door remains open if Alcaraz can recover in time and sustain form through the demanding clay stretch.