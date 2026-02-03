Carlos Alcaraz Admits Negative Impact of Criticism After Coaching Split: “A Few Doubts”

Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world in December when he announced his decision to part ways with Juan Carlos Ferrero, the coach who had guided him since he was just 15 years old. The world No. 1 later described the move as a “chapter of life that has to end,” but the explanation did little to quiet the noise that followed. Several tennis experts questioned the timing and reasoning behind the split, with former French Open finalist Guy Forget even branding one popular theory surrounding the decision as “ridiculous.” What was Alcaraz’s response to that?

During the post-match press conference, when he was asked whether he felt extra motivation to prove he could win a major without Ferrero by his side, Alcaraz played down the narrative. He said he didn’t think about those people who had doubts about it. Alcaraz played for himself and his team, and he said he’s happy to prove that all the people were wrong. Later, in an interview with EL Mundo, he once again highlighted, “As time goes by, I’ve become more aware of the power of words. Both a kind word and a harsh word can change a person’s mood. That’s why I always try to be very careful with what I say and how I say it. Some of the negative things I read or heard affected me; I even had a few doubts.”

Having said that, Carlos Alcaraz also mentioned that the positive things filled him with pride and made him happy. He stated there were more good things than bad. When asked about the reasons for that change in his team, he said a tennis player’s season runs from January to November, and when it ends, decisions have to be made.

“Life is based on that: on choosing paths. Sometimes those paths are right, sometimes they’re wrong, and you have to keep learning. We saw that we needed a change, we decided on it, and it happened that way.”

With his recent title triumph in Melbourne, Carlos Alcaraz etched his name deeper into tennis history by becoming the youngest male player ever to complete the Career Grand Slam, surpassing Don Budge.

On the court, however, Alcaraz offered the most emphatic response possible. The No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings overcame a shaky start in the Australian Open final to defeat Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, lifting his maiden hard-court major trophy in Melbourne. The victory was as symbolic as it was historic, coming in his first Grand Slam appearance since ending his seven-year partnership with Ferrero.

“I think nobody knows how hard I have been working to get this trophy. I chased this moment so much,” said Alcaraz, reflecting on the emotional journey that preceded the triumph. “Preseason was a little bit of a rollercoaster emotionally… [My team] was just pushing me to do the right things every day, so I have to say I’m really grateful for everyone I have in my corner right now.”

With Samuel López now leading his coaching setup, Alcaraz appeared both relieved and energized, crediting his support system for helping him navigate a turbulent transition period. The win also propelled Alcaraz into rarefied air.

He has now claimed a seventh men’s singles Grand Slam title, equaling Bjorn Borg for the most majors won by any under-23 player in the Open Era. More significantly, the Spaniard became just the sixth male player in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam, joining an elite club that includes Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and his defeated opponent, Novak Djokovic.

Imago February 2, 2026: 1st seed CARLOS ALCARAZ of Spain poses with the The Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at a photocall at the Royal Exhibtion Building gardens after defeating 4th seed NOVAK DJOKOVIC in the Men s Singles Final of the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. /Cal Media Melbourne Australia – ZUMAc04_ 20260202_faf_c04_011 Copyright: xSydneyxLowx

With the season’s first major already secured, a new challenge now looms. What is it?

Carlos Alcaraz shares thoughts on completing the Calendar Slam

Carlos Alcaraz has never shied away from big challenges, but the one in front of him now carries historic weight. For the first time in his career, the world No. 1 will attempt a calendar-year Grand Slam, a feat that hasn’t been achieved by a male player since Rod Laver in 1969. Given his recent dominance across surfaces, the prospect is mouthwatering.

Alcaraz has won his past two visits to Roland Garros, lifted the Wimbledon trophy twice in the last three years, and heads into the US Open as the defending champion. Yet, despite the momentum, the Spaniard is determined to keep his feet firmly on the ground. Speaking candidly, Alcaraz made it clear that he does not want to burden himself with the pressure of history. “It’s going to be a big challenge. I just want it to be one at a time. Right now the next one is French Open. I have great memories in that tournament. I feel really special every time that I go there,” he said.

The 22-year-old also stressed the importance of managing expectations as the season unfolds. “So I don’t want to put myself in a really pressured position to have to do it, but it’s going to be great.”

After parting ways with his longtime head coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, the Spaniard responded in emphatic fashion by winning the Australian Open – the only Grand Slam missing from his résumé. The triumph not only completed his Career Grand Slam but also silenced doubts about whether he could continue to thrive without the man who had guided him since his teenage years.

Although Samuel López has now stepped in as head coach, Ferrero’s influence continues to loom large. Former world No. 1 Andy Roddick, speaking on his Served podcast, was quick to highlight the foundational work done by Ferrero. “First, to all those who say, ‘He doesn’t need Ferrero,’ yes, it’s impressive that Carlos, after this huge change, arrived and won a Grand Slam. It’s crazy. Kudos to his team,” Roddick said. However, he was equally clear about Ferrero’s lasting impact on Alcaraz’s career.

“But Carlos will forever be the result of the work done with Ferrero. This Grand Slam title was won without Ferrero, but no future triumph will exist without the foundations they built together,” Roddick added.

The sentiment underlined a growing consensus in the tennis world that while Alcaraz has moved forward, his rise cannot be separated from Ferrero’s mentorship. What are your thoughts on this, though?