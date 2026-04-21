Carlos Alcaraz Admits Roland Garros Uncertainty After Madrid Open Director Raises Concern

The clay season was meant to ignite Carlos Alcaraz’s surge, yet it has instead spiraled into uncertainty after a wrist injury in Barcelona, forcing him out of the Madrid Open. Missing the tournament for a second straight year stings deeply, given its significance on Spanish soil. With Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez already sounding the alarm, Alcaraz now confronts the looming fear of missing Roland Garros.

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In an interview with Teledeporte at the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards, Carlos Alcaraz addressed growing concerns about his fitness and chances of competing in Paris.

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“Well, we’ll see. In the end, the seven tests are going to be crucial, so we’re trying to do everything in our power to make sure the test goes well,” he began by saying. His response made it clear that uncertainty still surrounds his condition.

He continued by explaining his current mindset and recovery process. “I’m trying to be very patient these days, but we’re doing well. We’re waiting a little while.”

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Alcaraz also pointed to upcoming evaluations that will shape the next steps. “We have some tests coming up in a few days, and from there, we’ll see how the injury is and what the next steps are.”

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Despite the frustration, he emphasized the importance of staying mentally strong. “For now, I’m trying to stay positive and keep my spirits up, even though these days are dragging on.”

These remarks underline the delicate balance he must maintain between recovery and preparation. As the defending champion, he cannot afford to return below peak condition.

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That reality makes timing a decisive factor in his comeback. Any rushed return could jeopardize both his form and long-term fitness.

Meanwhile, Feliciano Lopez has voiced serious concerns about the situation. He believes the injury could force Alcaraz out of Rome and potentially threaten his participation at the French Open.

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It is important to note that Lopez admitted he has not spoken directly to Alcaraz since the injury. His assessment is based on experience and what he has heard.

“I’ve had that injury myself,” revealed the Spaniard during an interview with Radioestadio Noche. “From what I’ve heard, it’s a very common injury in the world of tennis. I think his wrist tendon is a bit inflamed, I imagine, and I hope it’s not ruptured,” said Lopez.

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He went on to describe the nature of such injuries and the recovery demands they bring. “Now it’s time to recover because it’s not a muscle strain from overuse, since he arrived tired from Monte Carlo, and something like this can happen to you. There are many small tendons in the wrist.”

Reflecting on his own experience, Lopez added, “I was out for about two months. I don’t know what his injury is like, the extent of it. I was out for two months, but of course, when I got it, I could barely hold the racket until a few days after the match ended.”

He also highlighted the high stakes involved during this part of the season. “There are 4,000 points at stake and the prestige of three major tournaments. Madrid is out, Rome seems almost impossible to me.”

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With the Madrid Open director also expressing concern, the situation now feels increasingly tense. All eyes are on the Roland Garros timeline as uncertainty continues to surround Alcaraz’s recovery.

Carlos Alcaraz stays positive about recovering from his injury

This year’s wave of withdrawals from Carlos Alcaraz feels strikingly similar to what unfolded 12 months ago. Back then, he suffered a right adductor injury during the Barcelona Open final, which forced him to miss the Madrid Masters.

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That setback, however, turned out to be relatively minor. He recovered in time to compete in Rome and then carried that momentum into Roland Garros, where he lifted the title.

This time, the situation appears far less certain. The world No. 2 has provided very little clarity about the nature of his current injury.

During his withdrawal press conference in Barcelona, he chose not to reveal specific details. He also avoided committing to any recovery timeline, leaving more questions than answers.

In a recent interview with RTVE, his comments did little to calm the growing concerns. “We will see. In the end, the next test is going to be crucial, so we are trying to do everything that is in our power to ensure that the test turns out well,” he began by saying.

He continued by describing his cautious approach to recovery. “I am trying to have a lot of patience these days, but we are fine. We are waiting a little bit.”

Alcaraz also pointed toward upcoming medical evaluations that will determine the next steps. “We have some tests coming up in a few days, and from there we will see how the injury is and the steps to take.”

Later, while speaking to reporters at the Laureus award event, he again avoided setting expectations. “I could be better, I’m not going to lie,” he said with a smile.

He remained honest but measured when discussing his return. “I can’t give a timeframe for my return. What I can guarantee is that I’ll do everything possible to come back as soon as I can.”

With Roland Garros qualifying set to begin on May 18 and the main draw scheduled for the final week of the month, the timeline is tight. That leaves only a narrow window for him to regain full fitness and rebuild match sharpness on clay.