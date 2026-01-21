Carlos Alcaraz Admits to Surviving “Bombs” in Tough Australian Open Clash Against German Rival

Even Carlos Alcaraz has tough days on the court. The Spaniard, coming in for his first Melbourne Grand Slam title, faced no trouble in the opening round of the Australian Open. But that smooth ride ended quickly in the first set of his match against Yannick Hanfmann on Wednesday. Still, conquering the trouble, he praised the caliber of his opponent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Facing the German, Alcaraz had to raise his game against a serve that brought serious fire. Hanfmann’s biggest first serve blasted at 208 km/h, just one slower than Alcaraz’s best of the day. His average first serve speed sat at 188 km/h, again right behind the Spaniard’s. After a shaky start, the Spaniard steadied himself and closed out a 6-3, 6-2 win in two hours and 44 minutes.

“We’ve played a few times already,” Carlos Alcaraz said after the match. “We came through the Challengers together. I played Challengers against him, but to be honest, it was tougher at the beginning. I didn’t feel the ball that well, or not as well as I wanted, but the ball was coming like a bomb, you know?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Forehand, backhand, serve, everything. So I had to be really ready for that. I’m really happy that I got through a difficult first set, and then I started to feel a little bit better on the court with my shots. Tactically, I think I played much better. I’m just happy to have finished at a really good level and to get to play another round.”

Imago Spain s Carlos Alcaraz looks at the ball during the singles tennis match of the ATP, Tennis Herren World Tour Finals against Australia s Alex de Minaur at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy – Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. – . PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xMarcoxAlpozzi/LaPressex

Hanfmann came out swinging, pushing Alcaraz in a nine-minute opening game and earning a break point. The Spaniard survived, but a double fault in the fourth game handed the German a 3-1 lead. Alcaraz broke straight back, yet Hanfmann’s heavy strokes kept him level. At 5-5, Yannik dug deep again, saving two break points with bold hitting and an ace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tiebreak had everything. Carlos struck first with a clean backhand to gain a minibreak, only for Hanfmann to answer with a crafty drop shot. They swapped minibreaks again before Hanfmann netted a forehand, giving Alcaraz the set. The 22-year-old roared as his opponent’s return drifted wide. In the second set, Carlos Alcaraz turned the tables, breaking in the fourth game after a missed volley from Hanfmann and cruising from there to the finish.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT