Carlos Alcaraz Advised To Miss US Open by Former American Tennis Pro

Carlos Alcaraz has been on the sidelines for almost five months due to his wrist injury. The seven-time Grand Slam champion is making a push to return at the US Open, where he will defend his title, but there are certain questions raised about it. Former American pro Steve Johnson said that Alcaraz should not play in New York if there is even a minor risk of aggravating his injury, as it can have serious repercussions in the future for such a young career.

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Speaking on the Nothing Major podcast, Johnson was direct about what he would do in Alcaraz’s position. “If I were him, I wouldn’t play the US Open if there’s any risk of worsening the injury. His wrist is his tool of the trade; it’s how he makes a living. There’s no point in risking it to play in just one tournament, even if it’s a Grand Slam,” he said.

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Johnson insisted that Alcaraz is only 23 and has a long career ahead of him, and that it would be wiser for him to return in full health rather than risk a recurrence that could set back the rest of his season or career.

The comments arrive just days after Alcaraz officially withdrew from the Montreal and Cincinnati Open, the Masters 1000 event he won last year. Cincinnati tournament director Bob Moran confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible. We wish him the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Cincinnati in the future.”

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The injury has been diagnosed as tenosynovitis, which is an inflammation of the connective tissue surrounding the tendons in his wrist and was first experienced at the Barcelona Open in April, just after he reached the Monte Carlo Masters final. It has since forced him out of the French Open, where he was the defending champion, the entire grass-court season including Wimbledon, and now Cincinnati as well.

The latest practice footage had left people wondering if a return to Cincinnati was in the cards for Alcaraz as he seemed to be swinging at close range at full strength. Despite not having competed since April, Alcaraz remains at world No. 3 in the rankings, having opened the season by completing the Career Grand Slam with victory at the Australian Open, part of a 22-3 record for the year.

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The defending champion is in the main draw and is expected to return in New York. Neither Alcaraz nor his team has confirmed that he will return to the US Open, as everything depends on his recovery from the injury. Fans are desperate to see him back on the court, but should he risk coming to Flushing Meadows for his title defense?