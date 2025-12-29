Carlos Alcaraz Almost Partnered With Andy Murray Before Novak Djokovic Stepped In

When Andy Murray stunned the tennis world by returning as a coach after retirement, few expected the twist that followed. The Brit briefly joined forces with former rival Novak Djokovic, a partnership spanning late November 2024 to May this year. Now, fresh reports add intrigue, revealing Murray had already drawn coaching interest from Carlos Alcaraz before Djokovic ever entered the picture.

In a recent video, Spanish journalist José Morón of Punto de Break offered fresh insight into the situation. He explained that tensions had been building behind the scenes for some time. According to Morón, the issues were not sudden. They had roots going back to the previous season.

Morón said, “Tensions peaked towards the end of 2024. What has happened now in 2025 was going to occur last year. During last year’s negotiations, Alcaraz’s circle was not happy with what had transpired. Ferrero understands tennis one way, and Carlos wanted to go in a different direction.”

He continued by revealing how serious those discussions had become. “Last year, the circle already wanted to do what happened this year: remove Ferrero and bring in another coach. They wanted Andy Murray, (Translated from Spanish)” This showed that change was already being considered well before 2025.

Imago Spain s Carlos Alcaraz touch his leg during the singles final tennis match of the ATP, Tennis Herren World Tour Finals against Italy s Jannik Sinner at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy – Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. – Tennis PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xMarcoxAlpozzi/LaPressex

However, Andy Murray eventually chose a different path. His coaching partnership with Novak Djokovic lasted less than six months. During that spell, Djokovic reached only one Masters 1000 final. That came at the Miami Open, where he lost to Jakub Mensik.

Later in the video, Morón added more context to Alcaraz’s decision-making. He said, “Carlos Alcaraz prevented Juan Carlos from leaving in 2024. The relationship between Alcaraz and Ferrero has always been fabulous, incredibly good, with no issues.”

Morón also explained that comfort and respect played a role. “Although Alcaraz was not 100% comfortable with Ferrero’s demands, he knew having Ferrero was a significant asset.” That belief helped keep the partnership intact for another season.

In 2025, changes were made to ease tensions. Morón noted, “In 2025, Samu [Samuel] Lopez joined as a second coach to help smooth the situation with Juan Carlos, among other things.” This move aimed to balance different viewpoints.

Morón also recalled earlier signs of strain. In 2023, Ferrero skipped Alcaraz’s South American tour. Alcaraz traveled with Martinez Cascales instead. Ferrero wanted long-term consistency, not short bursts of form.

Despite criticism, including comments in the Netflix documentary Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, success followed. Under Ferrero, Alcaraz won 24 tour-level titles, including six Majors, and became world No.1. The split later came down to contract talks. Their relationship, however, remains respectful, with no bad blood.

According to Morón, Alcaraz, and Ferrero continue to share a harmonious and respectful relationship

Juan Carlos Ferrero has spoken openly after his split with Carlos Alcaraz. He made it clear that their relationship has not changed for the worse. Ferrero stressed that Alcaraz was not personally involved in the decision made by his entourage.

Morón echoed that similar view in his interview with Punto de Break. He said the bond between player and former coach remains strong. “The reality is that Alcaraz and Ferrero get along very well. A large part of Alcaraz’s current team comes from Ferrero’s Academy.” He added that harmony still exists behind the scenes.

He further said, “Samu wouldn’t have accepted Carlos’s coaching position if it had caused any kind of conflict with the academy. Samu is a partner in Juan Carlos Ferrero’s academy, and the relationship is excellent. There’s no bad blood.” This underlined the mutual respect involved.

Attention now turns to the Australian Open. Alcaraz is chasing a Career Grand Slam. He has never gone past the quarterfinals in Melbourne. Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic stopped him there in recent years.

With Jannik Sinner applying pressure, the challenge is greater. The question remains whether Alcaraz can finally conquer Australia and complete the set.