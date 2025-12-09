Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka Lead Australian Open Entry List Amid High-Profile Absences

It began with a familiar December anticipation – the kind that sweeps through the tennis world every year as fans wait to learn who will light up Melbourne Park. But this time, the buzz carried an extra layer of intrigue. The AO 2026 entry lists had dropped, and while the tournament promised star power in abundance, it also revealed a handful of surprising voids. At the top of the men’s list stood Carlos Alcaraz, seeking his career Grand Slam, while on the women’s side, 2x champ Aryna Sabalenka leads the pack. But who all are missing in that list this time?

99 of the world’s top 100 men and 98 of the top 100 women are set to take part in the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2026 season at Melbourne Park. For Alcaraz, it’ll be a challenge to go past the QFs; for Jannik Sinner, it’s a mission to defend his title at the AO for a third time in a row, and for Novak Djokovic? Well, the 10-time AO champion has the greatest chance here to land his 25th major title. However, the notable absentee in this list on the ATP side is the Danish superstar, Holger Rune.

The world number 15 has been sidelined after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open in October. He had to retire from that match and was forced to undergo surgery later on. Although the surgery was successful, the general timeline of recovery in these cases is at least six to eight months, even with the best treatment and medical care. Hence, there was no chance of Rune joining the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and others Down Under for the 2026 AO. The Dane is expected to make a return to the Tour during the grass court swing or directly at the start of the North American hardcourt swing.

Now, coming to the women’s side, it’ll be a challenge for Madison Keys to retain her crown this time. The top two seeds, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, will be eyeing to snatch the crown from the American. While Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova are neck-and-neck to be the third seed. Japanese star Naomi Osaka (2x champion) is 16th in that list, while 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, who is placed 18th in the list, will make her debut at the AO. British star Emma Raducanu is all set to be seeded for the first time since 2022. However, the only two players from the Top 100 missing from that list are America’s Danielle Collins and Tunisian star Ons Jabeur. The latter is currently on maternity leave.

A total of 8 wildcards and 16 qualifiers will round out the 128-player fields in both men’s and women’s singles events, with three of those wildcards already announced, and the qualifying rounds taking place at Melbourne Park on January 12-15.

The Australian Open 2026 is coming – and with it, a new chapter in tennis’s most unpredictable summer saga. How does Carlos Alcaraz look at this tournament, though?

Carlos Alcaraz shares his biggest goal for 2026

Carlos Alcaraz had barely settled into the glow of his greatest season (winning 8 titles, including two major titles), yet when he made a confession that instantly shook the tennis world. Sitting down for a candid chat on El Partidazo de Cope, the world number one revealed the one dream that now towers above the rest. His eyes were already fixed elsewhere – on the one place that has eluded him.

“In 2026, I’d rather win Australia alone than win two repeated Grand Slams. I’m far from being the best player in tennis or overall, because there are still many players who can beat me, and I’ve lost to many players. I’m not the best, despite the ranking showing that I am.”

His main goal is now to win as many Grand Slams as he can, and completing a career Grand Slam, or calendar Grand Slam, will just be a cherry on top of what has already been an extraordinary career for this 22-year-old superstar. If Carlos Alcaraz wins the 2026 AO, he’d become the youngest man to win a Career Grand Slam, surpassing his tennis idol, Rafael Nadal.

For the tennis world, the message is clear: Alcaraz isn’t satisfied with being the best of 2025 – he wants to conquer what 2026 has yet to offer. And nothing matters more than lifting that long-awaited AO crown.

Recently, the Spaniard was seen in action at the Miami Tennis Invitational. He defeated Brazilian rising star Joao Fonseca by 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 in that match. He looks in good touch. But can he carry forward this momentum to 2026 and clinch a few quick titles in the first month itself?