Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Close In on Andy Murray’s Mark After ATP Move

Andy Murray signed off in August 2024 after a 19-year odyssey, leaving behind a legacy forged in resilience, triumph, and $64,687,542 in prize money. However, that towering eight-figure benchmark now stands under real threat. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are surging forward, closing the gap with the intent to rewrite history.

Carlos Alcaraz is now very close to Andy Murray on the all-time prize money list. He sits at No. 4, just about $413,000 behind the Briton. The gap is now very small. Before Indian Wells, the difference was larger. Alcaraz was trailing by about $1.3 million. His strong run at the tournament helped him close that gap.

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He reached the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open. That result earned him $340,190. It was an important boost to his total earnings. The gap reduced further after a new update. The ATP added profit-sharing distributions from the 2024 season. This was reflected in the latest prize money list released on Monday.

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Alcaraz received $600,197 from this distribution. When combined with his Indian Wells earnings, it totaled $940,387. This full amount was added to his career prize money.

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Jannik Sinner also saw a big increase. He received the largest share from the distribution. His amount was around $1.3 million. Sinner’s success in 2024 played a key role. He won both the Miami Open and the Cincinnati Open. These titles helped him earn more from the system.

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His earnings rose again this week. He won $1.1 million at Indian Wells. This pushed his total career earnings past $60 million. Sinner is now ranked No. 7 on the list. He is less than $1 million behind Alexander Zverev, who sits at No. 6. The rankings remain very tight.

Alcaraz has a strong chance to pass Murray soon. If he reaches the final of the Miami Open, he could move ahead. The winner earns $1.1 million, while the runner-up gets around $612,000.

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The ATP introduced profit-sharing in 2022. It rewards players who earn ranking points at ATP 1000 events. The tour later announced a record $18.3 million distribution for the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, legends like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer built nine-figure earnings through Grand Slam success, but rising prize money means today’s stars are catching up faster.

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Beyond the all-time standings, this year’s ATP Prize Money Leaders list has also been updated, with the top two seeds now dominating by a significant margin.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Dominate ATP Prize Money Leaders

The ATP Prize Money Leaders list has been updated after last week’s matches. Jannik Sinner won the title at BNP Paribas Open. This victory had a big impact on the rankings.

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Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final. Medvedev is emerging as one of the key players this season. He also won a title in Dubai earlier. His journey was not easy. He had a difficult travel situation before Indian Wells. Still, he managed to recover and reach the final.

Carlos Alcaraz stayed at the top of the Prize Money Leaders list. This was expected due to his consistent performances. He continues to lead the field. There were several changes in the top 10. Alex de Minaur dropped two spots. He moved down from second to fourth.

Novak Djokovic also slipped in the rankings. He fell from third to sixth. Since he will miss Miami, he could drop further. Alexander Zverev had a steady week. He only dropped one position. Meanwhile, Medvedev climbed two spots to reach third.

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Several players moved down the list. Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Taylor Fritz now sit at seventh, eighth, and ninth. Sinner jumped seven spots to reach second after winning the title.

Hubert Hurkacz dropped out of the top 10 to 11th. New names also entered the rankings. Jack Draper moved to 65th after a strong run in California before losing to Medvedev. Joao Fonseca reached 64th. Grigor Dimitrov climbed to 88th, Martin Damm to 99th, and Benjamin Bonzi to 100th.

As the top two players continue to earn big prizes, the question remains whether Alcaraz and Sinner can one day surpass Djokovic’s all-time earnings record.