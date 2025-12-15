Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Take Bizarre On-Court Decision as Australian Open Countdown Begins

The countdown to the 2026 tennis season has begun. After a brief pause, the tour springs back to life following the Next Gen ATP Finals, with Asia and Oceania hosting the opening swing in Hong Kong, Brisbane, and the United Cup. Yet, as the Australian Open looms, the spotlight shifts elsewhere, with top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner making a curious on-court choice instead of joining the season’s opening act.

With the new season approaching, journalist José Morgado shared an update on player schedules. Seven players from the current top 30 will skip competition in the first week of January. Among them are Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Instead of starting their season at an official tournament, both players will appear in an exhibition event. They are set to face each other in South Korea just days before the Australian Open. The match will take place at the Hyundai Card Super Match in Incheon on 10 January.

The Australian Open main draw will begin in Melbourne on 18 January. Their exhibition comes only eight days earlier. “For domestic tennis fans, it will be the very first opportunity to see the two top-ranked players compete,” tournament organisers said.

Several other notable players will also miss the opening week. Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton will not compete. Holger Rune, ranked 15th, remains sidelined as he continues rehabilitation from a complete Achilles tendon rupture.

Some top names will still be active early. Lorenzo Musetti will be the only top-10 player competing in Hong Kong. Daniil Medvedev, Tommy Paul, Denis Shapovalov, and João Fonseca are all scheduled to play in Brisbane.

Arthur Rinderknech, the only French player in the top 30, will represent France at the United Cup. Medvedev and Davidovich are expected to be the favorites at the ATP 250 Brisbane 2026, where João Fonseca will also compete.

Meanwhile, attention remains on Sinner and Alcaraz as they prepare to meet before the Australian Open.

Alcaraz and Sinner share thoughts ahead of pre-Australian Open exhibition

The exhibition match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the ‘Hyundai Card Super Match’ in Incheon marks the first time they share the court in the 2026 season. The exhibition will also be their third meeting outside official competition, following clashes in the Six Kings Slam finals in both 2024 and 2025.

In competitive tennis, Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 10-6. Sinner, however, won both Six Kings Slam finals. During the 2025 season, Alcaraz claimed four wins from six official matches against the Italian. The rivalry has grown into one of the sport’s most compelling matchups.

A month before the Incheon event, both players spoke to Tennis Korea about facing each other early in the new year. Alcaraz highlighted their long history on tour and deep familiarity with one another’s games.

“Jannik and I have been on the circuit since we were young and know each other’s game perfectly. There is almost nothing to hide on the court. Jannik is a player virtually without weaknesses. He is powerful in attack, and his defense is incredibly fast and stable,” Carlos added.

“He completely dominated the 2025 season, winning two Grand Slams, the ATP Finals, and staying in contention for the world No 1 spot until the end. Playing well against him is not enough. You have to stay focused throughout the match, and there is no room for complacency. He is a player you have to give 100% against from the first point to the last to have a chance of winning.”

Sinner returned the praise with equal respect. He described the challenge and enjoyment of facing Alcaraz, noting how unpredictable their matches often are.

“He is one of the best players on the current circuit, perhaps even the best. Playing against him is always a challenge, but it is also a lot of fun. Each match has a completely different story and pace, making it even more exciting. He is incredibly fast, so it is difficult to overpower him at any point on the court.”

With the exhibition approaching, excitement continues to build. Fans now look ahead to 2026, wondering how the season will unfold for the two leading stars of men’s tennis.