Carlos Alcaraz Announces Shocking Separation From Longtime Coach After Historic Run

The 2025 season has closed, and a new campaign approaches with Carlos Alcaraz positioned as the top-ranked force. Juan Carlos Ferrero had mapped out further evolution for his prodigy after a year that delivered two more Grand Slams and the year-end No. 1. Yet, on the brink of a new season, the ATP landscape absorbed a shock as the Spaniard had now severed ties with Ferrero, sending ripples through the sport before a single ball was struck.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carlos Alcaraz announced the split from Juan Carlos Ferrero in a personal message on his X handle. He wrote, “It’s very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player.” He immediately thanked Ferrero, adding, “Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities.”

Alcaraz explained how early their journey began. “We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you’ve accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I’ve enjoyed every step of it so much with you.” He also highlighted their shared success. “We’ve managed to reach the top, and I feel that if our sports paths had to part ways, it had to be from up there. From the place we always worked toward and always aspired to reach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized that choosing one memory would not reflect the story properly. “There are so many memories that come to mind that picking just one wouldn’t be fair. You’ve helped me grow as an athlete, but above all as a person.” For Alcaraz, the process mattered most. “And something I value so much: I’ve enjoyed the process. That’s what I’ll hold onto, the path we’ve traveled together.”

Alcaraz said changes were coming for both sides. “Now, times of change are coming for both of us, new adventures and new projects. But I’m certain we’ll face them the right way, giving our best, as we’ve always done. Always adding up.” He also wished Ferrero well. “I wish you all the best from the heart in everything that comes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He closed by expressing peace with their effort and their outcome. “I’m left with the peace of mind of knowing we didn’t hold anything back, that we gave everything we had for each other. Thank you for everything, Juanki! ❤️”

(More to come…)

ADVERTISEMENT