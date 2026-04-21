Carlos Alcaraz & Aryna Sabalenka Steal the Show at Laureus Awards as 5x Winner Novak Djokovic Hosts the Event

The tennis calendar now arrives in the Spanish capital, where icons and rising stars converge for the prestigious Masters stage under bright clay-court lights. On the ATP side, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have withdrawn, while Aryna Sabalenka begins her clay campaign on the WTA side. Yet beyond the courts, the sport’s biggest names dazzled in new roles at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of the biggest annual gatherings of the world’s greatest athletes took place on Monday evening in Madrid. The iconic Palacio de Cibeles hosted the Laureus World Sports Awards on April 20, bringing together stars from across global sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among them, Carlos Alcaraz stood out as the headline name from the ATP Tour. The Spaniard’s presence carried added weight given the season he had just produced.

Alcaraz was named World Sportsman of the Year for the first time. He received the award from football legends Luis Figo and Iker Casillas. The 22-year-old enjoyed a remarkable 2025 campaign. He captured a tour-leading eight titles, including Grand Slam victories at Roland Garros and the US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

His consistency throughout the year helped him finish as the ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF. That achievement came after an intense rivalry with Jannik Sinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the moment, Alcaraz said, “Three years ago, I received the Laureus Breakthrough Award in Paris and met one of my heroes, Leo Messi, who won the Laureus Sportsman Award,” he quoted.

“At the time, I dreamt that maybe one day I would join the great Leo Messi on the Sportsman list, and today, I have. Messi, Federer, Djokovic, Usain Bolt, and, of course, the great Rafa Nadal. I am following in the footsteps of giants. That makes this moment so special.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued by acknowledging the competition that pushed him to greater heights. “I truly understand why these Awards mean so much to the best athletes in the world. That includes all my fellow Laureus nominees — the greatest sportsmen in the world — but I especially would like to thank Jannik Sinner. If we hadn’t been across the net from each other, pushing the other one so hard, I don’t think either of us would have found the levels we did.”

This was not his first recognition at the ceremony. In 2023, he won the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award after becoming the youngest world No. 1 in ATP rankings history at just 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the WTA side, Aryna Sabalenka experienced her own emotional milestone. The world No. 1 was nearly speechless as she received one of the sport’s highest honors.

Sabalenka became just the fifth WTA player to win the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award. Her reaction captured the significance of the moment. She received the trophy from track legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and tennis great Boris Becker. Standing among such figures added to the weight of the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I see the list of winners from previous years, it makes me feel a little bit crazy to know that my name is going to be next to those legends — those athletes that I watched, I looked up to — but also, a little bit emotional … and speechless right now. This is big,” she said.

“In all the sports, there are so many great, strong, powering, inspiring women who do incredible, inspiring things, and to receive this award means a lot.”

Her name now sits alongside icons such as Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. It also places her among global sporting legends like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka’s win came ahead of a strong list of nominees. These included Aitana Bonmati, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Faith Kipyegon, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

It was a standout night for tennis as a whole. The sport once again demonstrated its global influence across both tours.

And there was more to come from the event. Just hours after withdrawing from the Madrid Open, Novak Djokovic took on a new role at the Laureus World Sports Awards, adding another layer to an already eventful evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic co-hosted the Laureus Awards alongside Eileen Gu

Broadcast to millions around the world, the Laureus World Sports Awards remains one of the highest honors in global sport. Winners are selected by the Laureus World Sports Academy, a panel made up of 69 legendary athletes.

Novak Djokovic, a record-equalling five-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year and 24-time Grand Slam champion, spoke about the meaning of the event. His words reflected both respect and personal connection.

“The Laureus World Sports Awards hold a special place in my heart. They celebrate not just excellence in sport, but the power of sport to make a difference,” he said.

At the ceremony, Djokovic took on a new role. He co-hosted the event alongside skiing star Eileen Gu. Gu opened the ceremony in a playful tone. She introduced Djokovic by saying, “24 Grand Slams, 5 Laureus Awards, not too bad yourself, GOAT!”

Djokovic responded with a light remark of his own. “Not too bad,” he said, drawing smiles from the audience.

Imago 20.04.2026, Laureus Awards 2026 in Madrid – Day 2 Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker at Red Carpet at Palacio Cibele *** 20 04 2026, Laureus Awards 2026 in Madrid Day 2 Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker at Red Carpet at Palacio Cibele Copyright: xBahhoxKarax

The moment reminded fans of his famous 2019 Australian Open final press conference. During that interaction, he shared a humorous exchange with veteran reporter Ubaldo Scanagatta, showcasing his lighter side.

Beyond hosting, Djokovic also had official duties during the night. He presented the Sporting Inspiration Award to football great Toni Kroos.

Gu, a multiple Olympic champion and the 2023 Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year, also spoke about the significance of the event. Her perspective echoed the sentiments shared by many athletes present.

“The Laureus World Sports Awards are incredibly special to athletes, because they celebrate our achievements in a way nothing else does through the respect and understanding of our peers,” she said.

Tennis had a strong presence throughout the evening. Several players from across the tours added to the star power of the event.

Jannik Sinner, the top seed at the Madrid Open, was nominated for World Sportsman of the Year alongside Carlos Alcaraz. Other nominees included Ousmane Dembele, Armand Duplantis, Marc Marquez, and Tadej Pogacar.

Joao Fonseca earned a nomination for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, which was ultimately won by Lando Norris. Fonseca’s rise from World No. 145 to No. 24 in 2025 made him one of the standout young players on tour.

“It was an honor to be part of this night and among the nominees @laureussport 🙏🏻,” Fonseca wrote on Instagram. His message captured the pride of being recognized on such a global stage.

Lorenzo Musetti also attended the event. The Italian is currently the sixth seed in Madrid, where he will aim to secure his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

On the WTA side, Amanda Anisimova missed out on the Comeback of the Year award, which went to Rory McIlroy. Despite that, she impressed on the red carpet, drawing admiration from Eva Lys.

Other players such as Alexandra Eala and Jasmine Paolini were also present. Their appearances added to the glamour of the evening.

The 2026 edition marked the 27th year of the Laureus World Sports Awards. It continues to stand as one of the most prestigious platforms celebrating excellence in sport worldwide.

As the ceremony concluded in Madrid, attention quickly shifted back to the court. With the Madrid Open underway, all eyes are now firmly on the action in the Spanish capital.