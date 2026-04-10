Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Silence After Statements on Jannik Sinner Cause Stir at Monte Carlo

Carlos Alcaraz enters the Monte Carlo Masters facing more than just the challenge of adapting to clay. The world No. 1 knows his ranking is on the line, with Jannik Sinner closing in fast. Even after opening with a confident win over Sebastian Baez, Alcaraz admitted that his grip on the top spot may not last much longer.

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This statement had caused a stir among fans as Alcaraz didn’t appear to be motivated at all, even after a dominant win. The 22-year-old has now broken his silence on the comments that he had made earlier and has said that while Sinner may eventually take the top spot, he will make sure to push him to the absolute limit.

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“Coming back to Jannik and the world number one spot, I saw that my statement had caused a reaction. But I think so. He has several important tournaments coming up where he can get a lot of points. I have to defend some of them and I can’t defend them all. It’s going to be complicated but that’s also the beauty of our duel. He’s going to become number one in the world again, I’m going to push him as far as I can to get that place back. This duel for first place is very good so far,” Alcaraz told Eurosport.

The Spaniard had begun the 2026 season on a high as his triumphs at the Australian and Qatar Open had seen him increase the gap to Sinner on the rankings. However, his struggles at the ‘Sunshine Double’ helped the Italian in making up the ground.

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He put together a solid run at Indian Wells, reaching the semifinals while dropping just one set in four matches before falling to Daniil Medvedev. Sinner went on to claim the title, earning 1,000 ranking points with a win over Medvedev in the final. But it was Alcaraz’s early exit in Miami that allowed Jannik Sinner to close the gap at the top.

Imago Tennis – Monte Carlo Rolex Masters 2026 – ATP, Tennis Herren – 07/04/2026 – Tennis – Monte Carlo Rolex Masters 2026 – ATP – 07/04/2026 – Carlos Alcaraz – Espagne Monaco PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xChryslenexCaillaudx/Psnewzx

The World No. 1 suffered a shock 3-6, 7-5, 4-6 defeat to Sebastian Korda in the Round of 32, and this meant that he only took home 40 points from the tournament. Unfortunately for him, Sinner continued his stunning form and clinched the title in Miami as well to set up a chance of taking over the rankings at the Monte Carlo Masters.

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Alcaraz is currently at the top of the rankings with 13,590 points, but Sinner isn’t far behind him at 12,400. However, the 22-year-old is the defending champion in Monaco, meaning that he will drop 1000 points for the tournament. This will cut down the gap between them to just 190 points. If Sinner ends up making a deeper run than Alcaraz at the Monte Carlo Open, then he will become World No. 1 for the second time in his career.

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Coming into the competition, the pressure seemed to be getting to Alcaraz as he admitted that the upcoming run of tournaments could take a toll on his body. He expressed his desire to participate in the Barcelona Open even though it will commence on April 13, just a day after the conclusion of the Monte Carlo Masters.

“That’s my idea. Obviously, the clay season is really… It’s too demanding, physically and mentally. Obviously, I would say the week of Barcelona should be the week that I have to take off. But Barcelona is a really important tournament for me. I have a special feeling that I just used to play there when I was under 14,” Alcaraz had said.

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Despite being concerned about his body, Alcaraz breezed past his first two opponents in Monaco. However, Sinner didn’t falter in the opening two rounds either.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner start strong at the Monte Carlo Open

While Alcaraz defeated Baez in the opening round, Sinner advanced in the tournament after recording a one-sided 6-3, 6-0 victory over Ugo Humbert. Both of them looked to be in total control in their respective first-round matches. But things didn’t really stay in the same when it came to the second round.

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Sinner didn’t look to be at his best in the hard-fought 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 triumph over Tomáš Macháč. This was the first time that the Italian had dropped a set since February, when he had been defeated by Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open. The 24-year-old didn’t appear to be fully fit either, as he was repeatedly seen touching his back and had even taken a medical timeout during the match.

“It was a tough match, I was struggling a bit in the second set, I was a bit tired today. I hope I can recover for tomorrow,” Sinner said in his post-match interview.

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On the other hand, Alcaraz also wasn’t convincing during his R16 clash against Tomás Martín Etcheverry. After winning the first set 6-1, the Spaniard faltered in the second set and eventually lost it 4-6. However, he made sure that the deciding set didn’t go too deep and clinched it 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals.

The last 8 will see Alcaraz go up against Alexander Bublik, who has defeated tough opponents like Gael Monfils and Jiri Lehecka so far in Monaco. On the other hand, Sinner will be taking on World No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime in what will be a must-watch encounter.

Will Alcaraz begin his clay-court season with a bang, or will Sinner spoil his plans and take over the rankings?