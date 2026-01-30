Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Silence on Injury Scare After Gritty 5-Hour Australian Open Win Over Alexander Zverev

What seemed at first like another normal, straight-set victory at the Australian Open for Carlos Alcaraz didn’t go as planned. He faced cramps and even took a medical timeout, and then Alexander Zverev gave the Spaniard a match to remember. The dramatic five-hour battle at the Rod Laver Arena saw the world no. 1 head to the finals with a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-7(4) 7-5 victory. And it was his belief that told him to never give up.

“Believing, believing all the time,” Alcaraz said during the post-match on-court interview, “I think I always say that you have to believe in yourself no matter what, no matter what you’re struggling, you’ve been through, no matter anything, you still gotta believe in yourself all the time. I was struggling in the middle of the third set, you know, physically it was one of the most demanding, you know, matches that I have ever played in my short career, I would say.”

