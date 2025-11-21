Carlos Alcaraz Celebrates From the Sidelines With a 1-Word Message As Spain Nears Davis Cup Glory

When Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he had suffered a right hamstring injury at the ATP Finals, fans immediately feared he might miss Davis Cup. That fear was confirmed within a day as Alcaraz shared the news: “I’m so sorry to announce that I won’t be able to play for Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna.” For a moment, it seemed Spain’s Davis Cup dreams were shattered without their star. Yet, just when all hope seemed lost, the story was far from over.

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared a joyful update from home on X, sitting on his sofa with his sneakers on and watching TV. On the screen, images of Pablo Martinez and Marcel Granollers on Spain’s Davis Cup team were visible. Over the TV was a shelf with trophies, pictures, and awards. But what made the post special was the caption “VAMOOOOOOOS!!!,” which is the English translation that means “let’s go” or “come on!” depending on the context of usage.

Carlos Alcaraz was evidently excited by Spain’s performance, even though he could not play.

And let’s be honest, they deserve it! Spain’s start in the quarter-finals wasn’t easy. Pablo Carreno Busta lost the opening singles match to Jakub Mensik, leaving the team down 0-1. It was a stressful moment, but Jaume Munar stepped up, defeating world No. 17 Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-4, restoring hope and keeping Spain alive in the tie. But the tie still posed impending clashes.

The deciding doubles rubber became the ultimate test. Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez faced Mensik and Tomas Machac and pulled off a 7-6, 7-6 victory, saving set points in both sets. Their victory helped Spain come back and reach the semi-finals. But the story of resilience didn’t stop there.

Hence, Spain made their great comeback in Bologna, Italy. They beat fourth-seeded Czechia 2-1 on 20 November. But it seemed like deja vu! Spain’s comeback was similar to what they did against Denmark in September, when they came from 0-2 down to win. For a moment, with Carlos Alcaraz cheering from home and the team in high spirits, everything seemed perfect, yet the road ahead remains challenging.

Spain eyes redemption in Davis Cup Semi-Finals after Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal

Spain has made it to the Davis Cup semi-finals without Carlos Alcaraz, but the real test is just beginning. They will face the winner of Argentina vs Germany, a challenge that will push their skills to the limit. After the battles they’ve already fought, it’s clear that nothing in this tournament comes easy.

On the other side, top-ranked Italy is aiming for a third straight title and fourth overall, takes on Belgium. Even without world No. 2 Jannik Sinner, the Italians are dangerous, with experience that can trouble any team. Germany, led by world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, could also be a huge hurdle for Spain. Spain will need leadership, something their veteran players can provide.

Marcel Granollers, former world No. 1 in doubles, praised the team after their recent victory: “We are really happy that we fought hard for all of the team.” The excitement was obvious after last year’s disappointing exit; this success was much needed.

Last year, the Netherlands, a tie remembered for Rafael Nadal playing his final professional match had knocked Spain out in the quarter-finals, losing 6‑4, 6‑4 to Botic van de Zandschulp. Carlos Alcaraz had won his singles rubber against Tallon Griekspoor to level the tie, but in the deciding doubles match, he and Granollers lost in two tiebreaks to Wesley Koolhof and van de Zandschulp

Recalling that experience, Granollers said: “Last year was difficult for us [exiting in the quarter-finals] but we know this competition is very difficult. We can see here how good the teams are. We have a young team, but we are still alive.” Now, every match in the semi-finals will be an even bigger test. If Spain wants to lift its seventh Davis Cup trophy, it will need to combine talent with heart.