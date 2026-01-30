Carlos Alcaraz Cheekily Mocks ATP Legend as Melbourne Crowd Goes Wild After Australian Open Win

One win away from history, Carlos Alcaraz is standing on the edge of something special. If he goes on to lift the trophy, the Spaniard will become the youngest man ever to complete a Career Grand Slam, doing so at just 22. And after that thunderous semi-finals victory on Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz wasn’t quite done making headlines. The Spaniard even slipped in a cheeky dig at an ATP legend.

During the on-court interview after his semifinal win, four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier asked Alcaraz what it would mean to become the youngest man ever to win all four major titles. The moment the question was raised, the Rod Laver Arena crowd erupted in cheers.

Hearing the roar from the crowd, Alcaraz playfully mocked the 55-year-old and said, “Well, thank you for putting so much pressure on me right now. Kidding, kidding, don’t worry.”

Smiling, he then went on to explain how he was actually feeling in that moment, soaking it all in as he stood one win away from doing something no man in tennis history has ever done.

“You know, I’m just really happy to have the chance to play my first final here in Melbourne,” Carlos Alcaraz said. “It’s something I’ve been chasing for a long time. To have the opportunity to fight for the title means a lot to me. So far, it’s been a great tournament for me, and I feel like my level has been improving with every match.”

He also made sure to credit the fans for supporting him throughout. “One thing I have to say is that I couldn’t be standing here right now without you guys,” he explained. “You really put pressure on me in the best way possible. The way you pushed me back into the match, the way you supported me on every ball and every point, it was crazy.”