While winning a maiden ATP Finals crown was one of Carlos Alcaraz‘s biggest achievements this season, he won’t get much time to celebrate it. Though fitness concerns surrounded him throughout the year-end tournament, the 23-year-old is not in the mood to skip national duty. He has decided to feature in Spain’s upcoming Davis Cup quarterfinal clash against Austria, which will be played in Bologna from November 26. Notably, Spain has not won the coveted title since 2019, and Alcaraz is eager to change that.

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“The Davis Cup is just as important to me,” he said during the post-match press conference after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. “I’ll try to do everything I can to help the team. I’m really looking forward to that week. I think it could be a wonderful week for us.”

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Alcaraz will make the 331-km trip from Turin to Bologna by car on Monday. He will be accompanied by his coach, Samuel Lopez, and is expected to attend the Spanish team’s pre-match press conference that will be held later in the evening. While it is unclear what type of fitness issue the 7-time Grand Slam champion has, he is definitely not at his physical best.

His fans were left very concerned when he was seen practicing with a heavily taped left leg, a stabilizer on his right knee, and a compression sleeve on his right arm ahead of his recent clash against Flavio Cobolli. While there is no doubt that his inclusion will massively strengthen Spain’s lineup, his fitness problems can’t simply be ignored.

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Imago Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton Carlos Alcaraz of Spain looks on during the semi-final singles match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Ben Shelton of Usa on Day seven of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren Finals 2026 at Inalpi Arena on November 21, 2026 in Turin, Italy. Torino Inalpi Arena Italy Copyright: xMarcoxCanonierox

Alcaraz will come into the tournament after winning three consecutive titles on the ATP Tour. He first clinched the title at the Vienna Open before triumphing at the Paris Masters for the first time ever. He then went undefeated at the ATP Finals and claimed the title by defeating Zverev 6-2, 7-6 in the final. In addition, the World No. 3 has finished the season on a 14-match winning streak.

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Spain has one of the strongest lineups on paper at the Davis Cup. Besides Alcaraz, they also have Rafael Jodar, who is coming off a superb debut season on the Tour. While Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was also expected to be a part of the team, he recently withdrew from the event due to back problems. Daniel Merida was brought in to replace him on the team.

The lineup also includes Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez, who will most likely be playing doubles in the tournament. The team is captained by David Ferrer, who will be stepping down from the role after the Davis Cup and will be joining Casper Ruud’s coaching team. This will be his final assignment with the Spanish team, and he would want to leave on a high.

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The one thing Ferrer will be concerned about heading into the Davis Cup Finals is the health of the players. Notably, Alcaraz, Jodar, and Granollers all played at the ATP Finals and won’t have a lot of time to recover. The team was dealt a major blow right ahead of the competition last year when Alcaraz withdrew due to a hamstring problem. They eventually lost the final against Italy 2-0, and Ferrer doesn’t want the story to repeat itself this year. He wants Alcaraz to be a part of the team till the end.

David Ferrer highlighted Carlos Alcaraz’s importance to the Spanish team ahead of the Davis Cup Finals

“That happened to us last year with Carlos, and it was a shame because he’s fundamental for us, he’s key,” he said, speaking to Marca.

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While multiple players on the team may not be in the best physical condition, Ferrer doesn’t seem to be worried. Instead, he is happy to see that multiple Spaniards reached the ATP Finals and wants players like them on the team, as they know how to deliver on big occasions.

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“But I’m glad there are three Spaniards playing in the Masters. That means Spanish tennis is doing very well and that we have good players. I prefer that to having players who haven’t played in Masters tournaments and don’t have the confidence to win so many matches,” he added.

That being said, Austria also has a formidable team on board. They reached the quarterfinals following their victories over Japan and Belgium. The team consists of players like Jurij Rodionov, Lukas Neumayer, Joel Schwaerzler, Neil Oberleitner, and Lucas Miedler.

This is the first time Austria has reached the Davis Cup Finals on back-to-back occasions, and team captain Jurgen Melzer has had a big role to play in that. They were defeated in the quarterfinals by eventual champions Italy last season, and face an uphill task of downing Spain this year. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to go toe-to-toe with one of the most formidable teams in the world.