Carlos Alcaraz Complains About Jannik Sinner As Tensions Rise at Monte Carlo Finals

The final of the Monte-Carlo is underway with the world No. 1 ranking on the line. Jannik Sinner has clinched the first set in the tie-breaker, which saw Carlos Alcaraz already venting to his coach. The first serve has told the story so far. First serve has been Sinner’s weapon throughout the Monte-Carlo campaign and is continuing in the final as well. The world No. 1, on the contrary, has been less happy on his own serve, and the vexation has been palpable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a changeover mid-match, Alcaraz was filmed with a harsh analysis of his coach, Samuel Lopez:

ADVERTISEMENT

“He gets everything on the first serve and I don’t get a single one. The first serve is the difference in everything.”

Alcaraz, however, returned to the baseline and made two huge first serves. The question is whether it is sufficient to turn the match around. There could not be higher stakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the first encounter between the two players in 2026 and the winner-takes-all shootout over the world No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz goes into Sunday at the end of the final week having spent 66 weeks in total at No. 1, the same as Sinner. Whoever wins today breaks that tie on Monday.

Alcaraz had a 10-6 lead in their Head2Head series going into the match, but Sinner is in such good form, 21 consecutive Masters 1000 wins, and only one set lost in 20 out of those matches, which makes the data irrelevant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian is playing on another level at present. And Alcaraz, with all his talent, creativity, and fighting spirit, is battling to make a comeback in the second set.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confession, as straightforward as it gets, shows the self-awareness of the world No. 1 and something he can work on in the rest of the match.

The match is live, and the score is 4-3, Sinner leading. Alcaraz is serving the 8th game to hold. Will the Spaniard take the second set and push the game into the third, or will Sinner wrap it up in straight sets to win his first Masters final against his arch-rival and even the first one on the surface?