Carlos Alcaraz Confirms Next Tattoo After Winning Next Australian Open

The date “11.09.22,” the Eiffel Tower, a strawberry, the Statue of Liberty, and the Brooklyn Bridge – these are the tattoos Carlos Alcaraz got inked after his Grand Slam triumphs at Flushing Meadows, Roland Garros and SW19. So, it only stands to reason his first victory at Melbourne Park will be commemorated with one too. The question is, what tattoo will he get?

“I’ve said it’s going to be a kangaroo for sure,” revealed Alcaraz after the win. “A little kangaroo. I don’t know where it’s going to be. It’s going to be in the leg for sure. I don’t know the right, the left one. So, I got to choose a good spot, but it’s going to be for sure close to the, you know, our French Open or Wimbledon. Just have to choose.”

“Yeah, I have a space there. Probably my friend, Ganga, who, you know, who made all my tattoos are, you know, texting me right now, like, you know, find a day. We’re gonna do it. We’re gonna do it for sure,” Alcaraz further added.

For the uninitiated, the 22-year-old’s trusted tattoo artist is Joaquin Ganga. The artist is the owner of the Ganga Tattoo Studio, based in Los Angeles.

For his Wimbledon victory, Alcaraz has a strawberry tattoo. This represents the famous strawberry and cream for Wimbledon which has now become a tradition. Inking the memories of his Roland Garros and US Open, Alcaraz has the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty reminding him of his greatness. Meanwhile, as his incredible feat calls for a celebration, tennis’ party animal seems to be a bit tired.

Carlos Alcaraz ditches party animal gimmick temporarily following Australian Open victory

Alcaraz has earned the moniker of being the party animal of ATP. Following his US Open triumph, the Spaniard went straight to an exclusive club in New York to celebrate his victory with family and friends. Moreover, the Spanish sensation is also famously known for his annual Ibiza getaways between the French Open and Wimbledon.

Surprisingly, this time around, Alcaraz will not be celebrating immediately. Owing to the hectic schedule, the 22-year-old stated that immediately after the end of a tournament, he will have to start preparing for the next one in his mind.

“The bad part of tennis is we have tournaments week after week after week, and sometimes you don’t realize what you’ve been doing lately because you know once you finish a tournament, you got to be prepared or your mind is about you know going to the next tournament,” said Alcaraz.

Thus, he has decided to give himself some time to recover and gather up all his energy to party after he flies back to Spain. He also stated that having fun with his near and dear ones will be something he would prefer after a long and tiring tournament.

“I’m just save, save energy, save and reserve myself to party at home. But I think that, you know, all my people there, I think it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be more or even better. 100%,” said Alcaraz.

Surely, with tattoos and parties coming up, Carlos Alcaraz’s post-Career Grand Slam life looks pretty happening.