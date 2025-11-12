Carlos Alcaraz Cuts off Own Blood Supply Using Controversial Method During ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic is a staunch proponent of traditional Chinese medicine, including acupuncture. Rafael Nadal was big on cryotherapy even before it hit the mainstream. But what about the man who overtook Djokovic and is seen as Nadal’s heir apparent in Spanish tennis, Carlos Alcaraz?

Well, it seems Alcaraz’s eccentric off-court training slash recovery method of choice is all about restricting blood flow. According to The Express, there’s some buzz around Alcaraz’s routine, particularly because of his use of Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) bands. Interestingly, he’s not using them for regular strength training; instead, they’re part of a technique called ischemic preconditioning.

This technique is all about wrapping bands around his upper thighs with way more pressure than usual, effectively stopping blood flow to the muscles for up to five minutes at a time.

Ideally, one can really start to see the key benefits of this method as soon as those tight bands are let go. A strong flow of highly oxygen-rich blood comes rushing back into the muscles, improving mobility. The practice could also help reduce pain and up performance levels during matches.

Imago Carlos Alcaraz ESP, SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 – Tennis : Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships 2025 Men s Singles Final at Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_305379703

Many believe that this boost of oxygen can really help with muscle movement and efficiency, which might give Alcaraz an important edge right at the beginning of his matches. Also, this technique really helps with pain relief, making it easier to deal with discomfort.

However, Pedro L. Valenzuela mentioned that this process isn’t for everyone, saying, “Some people don’t like them because they cause an unpleasant sensation. It’s what we call the nocebo effect. It’s like having your blood pressure taken for five minutes: your feet start to go numb, you feel a tingling sensation… Some people don’t want to use them.”

There’s also the fact that these bands can cause unpleasant reactions in athletes who have vascular issues, running the risk of thrombosis. But for Alcaraz it’s clearly not an issue, as the bands have long been part of his training regimen. The distinctive black bands were first pictured on his arm all the way back in 2023, before he began using them on both arms and then his legs.

But you know, beyond all the kooky training practices, the Spaniard also shared a really touching moment in Turin.

One Carlos Alcaraz moment that transcended the sport

Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his 2025 ATP Finals journey in Turin with a solid straight-sets win, taking down Australia’s Alex de Minaur 7-6(5), 6-2 in his opening round-robin match. Once he got the first set under his belt, Alcaraz really stepped it up in the second. He broke De Minaur’s serve a few times, wrapping up the match in just one hour and forty minutes. It was a solid start for him as he aims for that season-ending title.

The tournament vibe was really something special, going beyond just tennis. The ATP Finals teamed up with the charity UGI ODV to welcome young oncology patients from the nearby Regina Margherita Hospital. It was such a sweet moment when these young people got to walk onto the court with the players before the matches started.

In his first match, Alcaraz was paired with a seven-year-old girl named Eva Nicole. When she was asked later how tall the tennis star looked to her, the young girl just said, “Like dad.” This simple comparison really shows how these charitable gestures touch lives, going beyond just the sport and giving the kids a moment of normalcy and inspiration.