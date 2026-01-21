Carlos Alcaraz Defends Present Coach After “Unfair” Suggestions Draw Strict Take

When Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero went their separate ways late in 2025, it didn’t take long for rumours to surface. Ferrero had been by the ATP World No. 1 player’s side since he was just 15, and led him to win 24 tour-level titles, six of them on the sport’s biggest stage. But whatever the reason for the split, the change was made, and Samuel Lopez stepped in as Alcaraz’s new coach. But the doubts didn’t stop there.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since the split with Ferrero, Alcaraz has been linked with some big names in tennis. Figures like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray have all been mentioned as possible future coaches by different voices in the sport. But the Spaniard isn’t a fan of that conversation at all.

“Many coaches have been suggested to me, and it’s unfair because he is one of the best or the best coach out there now,” Alcaraz said. “What he brings you is much of what not many other coaches can provide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lopez wasn’t a stranger to the team either. He was already working alongside Ferrero, which led many to believe Alcaraz might eventually bring in someone else while keeping Lopez in a supporting role. So far, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Alcaraz looks comfortable with the setup and made it clear he’s open to different voices.

“Every person, every coach, is different. Some bring one thing, others bring another,” the World No. 1 told the media, according to Tennis365.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz shared those thoughts after winning his first-round match at the Australian Open in straight sets against Adam Walton. For now, his focus is firmly on winning in Melbourne, and he’s tired of being asked about a coaching decision he made more than a month ago.

Imago X

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Carlos Alcaraz has been quick to stand up for his new coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He provides me with everything a coach can offer today,” Alcaraz said. “Samu hasn’t been a No. 1 player or a professional tennis player in the top ranks, but he is a great technician.”

Alcaraz also made it clear that “he hasn’t received the recognition he deserves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For those less familiar with him, Lopez has been part of the Ferrero Academy (formerly known as the Equelite Academy) since it launched in 1990. He also spent nearly a decade coaching former world No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta, guiding him from 2015 until 2024.

The reality, though, is that Lopez may always struggle to escape Ferrero’s shadow. Alcaraz enjoyed massive success with Ferrero, who coached him through his formative years on the ATP Tour, and that period will always carry a lot of weight in how fans see his career.

Lopez may well prove to be an outstanding coach, and Alcaraz could go on to win plenty of Grand Slams with him. But Ferrero will probably remain the figure most people associate with Alcaraz’s rise, unless, of course, Alcaraz wins the Australian Open this year with Lopez in his corner, and then all bets are off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Tennis pro pushes for Roger Federer to join Carlos Alcaraz’s team

Mats Wilander would love to see Roger Federer in Carlos Alcaraz’s corner. The Swedish tennis legend feels Alcaraz is reaching a point in his career where the right new voice could elevate his game to a new level. After so many years with Ferrero, he thinks a coach with a starkly different tennis identity could be the next positive big step.

According to Wilander, staying around the same style for too long can eventually slow growth. That’s also why he doesn’t see someone like Andy Murray as the ideal next option and believes Alcaraz would benefit more from a mentor who brings contrast and strengths in areas where Carlos is still developing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilander pointed to players with more fluid, attacking, instinctive styles as better fits. Someone who could help sharpen Alcaraz’s net play, point construction, and ability to simplify things under pressure.

“Let’s put Roger Federer in there, for example,” Wilander said. “Now, you’re talking about someone that could really help Carlos Alcaraz with the game that he’s not that comfortable with.”

Wilander also admitted that the Alcaraz – Ferrero split caught him off guard and “was one of total surprise.”